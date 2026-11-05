Cardi B Reveals Son Grey Marsean Diggs' Name on His First Birthday

Cardi B kept her fourth child's name and face mostly offline for a year. On his first birthday, she stopped.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, the Grammy-winning rapper posted an Instagram tribute that opened with a direct hit: "Happy 1st birthday to Grey M.D🩶🩶🩶!!" The carousel shared the first clear public photos of the toddler — snapbacks, striped overalls, diamond chains, and a Halloween surgeon look complete with a *Grey's Anatomy* nod — and finally answered the question fans have asked since she announced the birth last November.

"It's only been 1 year since meeting you, but it feels like I've had you at my side forever," she wrote. "I carried you through one of the most uncertain high pressured times of my life but having you inside of me through it all gave me a extra strength. I was growing you inside of me, and at the same time you were giving me life! You gave a new meaning to what a Grey day feels like. You light up my life and every room with your smile, your laugh, and your precious spirit."

A representative later confirmed to Billboard that the boy's full name is Grey Marsean Diggs, sharing his middle and last name with his father, NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Cardi announced the baby's arrival in November 2025 without a name or detailed photos for the public. Billboard reports she went public with the birth on Nov. 13, 2025; Page Six notes that at the time she said on an Instagram Story she had a boy, but kept the rest locked down. Wednesday's post is the first time most listeners have seen Grey's face and learned what to call him.

Grey is Cardi's fourth child and her first with Diggs. She shares daughters Kulture (about 8) and Blossom (about 2) and son Wave (about 5) with estranged husband Offset.

Cardi marked the day in monochrome gray — silver wig, heather tank, gray nails — and stacked custom Elliot Eliantte bracelets engraved with her kids' names, including one that spells out Grey. Page Six also flagged a gray Hermès Kelly Cut clutch in the birthday look. She has used Eliantte name jewelry before to tip Blossom's name; this time the jewelry and the caption landed together with the photos.

Cardi did not announce new music in the birthday post. She did give Grey a first public chapter: name, photos, and a mother framing a hard year around the kid who made "a Grey day" mean something else.