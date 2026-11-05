Bob Dylan's 39-CD Rolling Thunder Revue Box Set Arrives November 6

Bob Dylan's wildest road show is getting the full archival treatment again — and this time it's the furious 1976 leg that fed the Hard Rain TV special.

Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings will release The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1976 Live Recordings on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, the official Bob Dylan site confirmed when the set was announced Sept. 15. The deluxe package is a 39-CD box capturing professionally recorded shows from the tour's second leg, drawn from original tape sources. Sony's catalog arm says the collection contains 381 tracks, including 371 never-before-heard performances.

A companion 3-LP set of the complete May 16, 1976 Fort Worth show — remixed from the original multi-track tapes — lands the same day. Columbia also released a preview cut from that night: a live "Going, Going, Gone."

The 1976 Rolling Thunder run opened April 18 in Lakeland, Florida, and closed May 25 in Salt Lake City. Official copy puts the trek at 27 dates, "almost all" of which appear among those previously unreleased tracks.

That spring caravan was a different animal from the better-documented 1975 Revue. Dylan reunited with Joan Baez for duets across many nights, including "Blowin' in the Wind" and "Railroad Boy." The band pulled in Desire-era players Rob Stoner (bass), Scarlet Rivera (violin) and Howie Wyeth (drums), plus guitarists Mick Ronson (of David Bowie's Spiders From Mars), Steven Soles, David Mansfield and T Bone Burnett.

Burnett's quote on the official announcement frames the tour as a spark for what followed in rock: "The Rolling Thunder Revue was the first national punk rock tour. It opened a door that led to a furious explosion of new music—The Clash, Elvis Costello, The Ramones, The Sex Pistols and on and on. Dylan had done it again. He is good at walking through doors that no one else even sees, doors that others think are walls."

The box's narrative arc points toward May 23, 1976, at Hughes Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado — the night NBC broadcast the Hard Rain special live once, and the source of several tracks on the 1976 Hard Rain live album. Those multi-track tapes are remixed for the new set.

Music journalist Mikal Gilmore wrote exclusive liner notes. On the official site, he zeroes in on "Idiot Wind" from the NBC special as "among the most rageful and brilliant performances Dylan ever committed before camera," then notes the special's vanishing act: one night, never rebroadcast, never issued on home video. "All that's left of the Rolling Thunder movie that was never made but instead played out on stages for four-and-a-half weeks in the spring of 1976, is what you now hold in your hands," he writes. "Play the music, close your eyes, and watch the story."

The deluxe booklet pairs Gilmore's essay with rare photographs. The Fort Worth 3-LP edition alone runs 22 tracks.

Legacy has repeatedly mined Dylan's vault for copyright and catalog reasons; Rolling Stone noted that these 1976 recordings would have entered the European public domain on Jan. 1, 2027, if they stayed unreleased. Whatever the paperwork motive, the street-date pitch is straightforward: nearly every professionally taped night from the second leg, plus a remixed Fort Worth show fans can spin without buying all 39 discs.

Preorders opened with the September announcement on the official Dylan store. Street date remains Nov. 6, 2026, per bobdylan.com and the U.S. store listing — use that over any secondary roundup that floated a different Friday.

For catalog collectors, Friday is the drop. For everyone else, start with Fort Worth's "Going, Going, Gone" and see if the rest of the storm is worth the shelf space