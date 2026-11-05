Bob Dylan Meets Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican — A Rosary for a Memoir

Pope Leo XIV left with a copy of Chronicles: Volume One.

On Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 4, 2026, Leo XIV received the Nobel literature laureate at the Vatican while Dylan is in Italy for his "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour. Vatican News described a brief audience of greetings and a few lighthearted exchanges. Dylan is due onstage Thursday, Nov. 5, at Rome's Palazzo dello Sport; the tour also hits Milan and Bologna and is known for a strict ban on smartphone recording.

Father Antonio Spadaro, who said he accompanied Dylan with L'Osservatore Romano editor Andrea Monda, posted about the visit on social media, calling it a meeting "that has the flavour of history," Euronews reported.

Neither Vatican News nor Euronews published a substantive transcript of the conversation. What is confirmed is the exchange of gifts: the pope gave Dylan a rosary; Dylan gave Leo his autobiography, Chronicles: Volume One. The accounts provide no direct transcript of the conversation.

The meeting did not come from nowhere. In July 2026, Leo quoted Dylan in the preface to a Vatican Publishing House book on disarmament, Disarmed and Disarming: Peace Is a Gift (Italian title framed around peace as a gift), edited by Alessandro Banfi. The lines came from Dylan's 1963 protest piece Go Away You Bomb — never officially recorded or released on an album, with a manuscript that surfaced in 2013 — including the warning: "I hate you cause yer man-made and man-owned, an' man-handled." Leo used the lyric as a caution against rearmament and a nuclear nightmare, Vatican News said.

Dylan has stood before a pontiff before. In September 1997, he performed at the National Eucharistic Congress in Bologna for John Paul II and a crowd estimated at around 300,000 young people. After playing three songs, including "Knockin' on Heaven's Door," he removed his cowboy hat, climbed to the papal stage, and shook John Paul's hand. The Polish pope answered Dylan's "Blowin' in the Wind" question — how many roads must a man walk down — by saying there is only one road, the road of Jesus Christ.

Wednesday's visit was quieter: no concert stage, no cowboy hat, just an 85-year-old touring songwriter in a hoodie and a pope who had already borrowed his Cold War lyric for a peace book.

Dylan's own spiritual history — Jewish upbringing, late-1970s Christian turn, gospel albums Slow Train Coming, Saved and Shot of Love — is part of the public record and often resurfaces when he meets religious leaders. Euronews noted that context. It is background, not a claim about what was said in the Apostolic Palace on Nov. 4.

For music fans, the image is enough: the writer of "Masters of War" and "Blowin' in the Wind," mid-Italian tour, trading a memoir for a rosary under the dome of Vatican power — then heading back to a phone-free arena show.