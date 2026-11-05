Clem Cattini, Tornados Drummer and UK Session Legend Behind Dozens of No. 1s, Dies at 89

Clem Cattini, the Tornados drummer who helped send "Telstar" around the world and then quietly played on more UK No. 1 singles than any other British sticksman, has died at 89.

Cattini died Nov. 2, 2026, after a fall, the Doncaster Free Press reported in coverage of tributes from Tony Christie. BBC News and The Independent also reported his death at 89 and the wave of praise from peers.

Born Clemente Anselmo Agusto Cattini in London in August 1937 to Italian parents — BBC places the birth in Stoke Newington — he co-founded the Tornados in 1961. Their Joe Meek-produced instrumental "Telstar" spent five weeks at No. 1 in the UK in 1962 and made the Tornados the first British group to top the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, BBC noted.

That was only the public face. The rest of Cattini's career was the invisible architecture of British pop: session dates stacked on session dates.

Christie, whose smash "(Is This the Way to) Amarillo" carries Cattini's drums, called him "a world-class musician but also a world-class gentleman."

"Clem played on more number 1 records than any other British drummer," Christie wrote on Facebook, as quoted by the BBC and the Doncaster Free Press. "Clem played on all my early MCA 1970's albums, and all my hit singles including Is This The Way To Amarillo. Proud to have known him. My condolences and love to his family."

Local reporting credited him with drums on 42 UK No. 1 singles. BBC listed session No. 1s including Tom Jones' "Green, Green Grass of Home," Dusty Springfield's "You Don't Have to Say You Love Me," Engelbert Humperdinck's "Release Me," Love Affair's "Everlasting Love," and Johnny Kidd & the Pirates' "Shakin' All Over." Other credits spanned Ken Dodd's "Tears," Clive Dunn's "Grandad," Benny Hill's "Ernie," The Equals' era, Paul Weller, The Kinks, The Wombles (he appeared live as Bungo), and all 11 tracks of Paul McCartney's *Thrillington* instrumental project under the Percy "Thrills" Thrillington name.

He toured with Cliff Richard and Roy Orbison, played in the Top of the Pops orchestra, and was even shortlisted among drummers before Led Zeppelin settled on John Bonham, the Doncaster Free Press reported. James Corden portrayed him in the 2008 film *Telstar*.

Carl Palmer of Emerson, Lake & Palmer and Asia said UK drummers "owe you a lot for opening the door for all of us." The Equals called him "one of the most prolific drummers in British recording history."

Cattini lived in Hertfordshire in later years. He never chased frontman fame; the charts still carried his pulse. From "Telstar"'s space-age thud to the singalong snap of "Amarillo," British pop's backbeat for a generation often belonged to a London-born session man most listeners never saw.

The contrast between Cattini's recognizable first hit and his later anonymous work is central to his legacy. Many listeners encountered his playing through the voices of other singers without seeing his name on a record sleeve. His session career connected the Tornados' instrumental success to a much broader era of British pop, from ballads to novelty records and major television performances.