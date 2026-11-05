Steve Ellis, the voice that took Love Affair's "Everlasting Love" to the top of the UK charts and knocked The Beatles off No. 1, has died at 76.

Ellis died the evening of Oct. 30, 2026, after complications from a chronic illness, his official Facebook page said. He "peacefully left the world ... in the presence of his loved ones." An exact medical cause beyond that description was not given. Rolling Stone, The Guardian, Deadline and others reported the confirmation from his page; songwriter David Courtney also announced the death of his longtime friend.

Love Affair formed in 1966 when Ellis was still a teenager, drawing on Black American soul and R&B. Their cover of Robert Knight's "Everlasting Love" — written by Buzz Cason and Mac Gayden — was released in December 1967. Rolling Stone recounts a publicity stunt that had the band climbing the Eros statue at Piccadilly Circus; Ellis got stuck and had to be rescued by firefighters. The band was arrested and fined. By February 1968, the single was No. 1 in the UK, bumping The Beatles' "Hello, Goodbye."

That chart claim is widely repeated in major obituaries and is treated here as verified reporting, not folklore.

The record also drew controversy when it emerged that session musicians, not the band, played on the track — a common industry practice that still sparked backlash. Love Affair claimed the fuss was stoked for publicity. They kept scoring: The Guardian notes three more Top 10 hits with Ellis, including titles such as "Rainbow Valley" and "A Day Without Love" cited across UK coverage.

Ellis left the group in 1969 for a solo path and later fronted bands including Widowmaker and Ellis. He stepped away from the industry in the early 1980s, then returned to small-venue touring after encouragement while recovering from an injury.

Deadline reported he had posted about withdrawing from a planned tour after never fully recovering from COVID in 2020, saying chronic symptoms limited long tours. He had been mixing a new album and seeking a distribution deal, he told interviewers earlier in 2026.

Born Stephen John Ellis in Edgware, Middlesex, on April 7, 1950, he later lived in Brighton. He is survived by his wife, Val, Deadline reported.

Tributes called him a "mod legend" and praised a voice that soundtracked late-'60s British pop radio. Norman Beaker, who recently played on a track from Ellis's newest record, called him "a great friend and a great voice." Festival consultants BCM Entertainments wrote that his music "provided the soundtrack to so many memories."

"Everlasting Love" outlived the scandal around who played the parts. Ellis's vocal — open, urgent, built for that chorus — is what people still sing back.