Tony Butala, Co-Founder of The Lettermen, Dies at 87

Tony Butala, co-founder of the Grammy-nominated vocal trio The Lettermen and the last surviving original member of the group, has died. He was 87.

Butala died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. The Associated Press reported the news after confirmation from the band's media coordinator, Tracy Clark. Billboard, citing a Lettermen representative, also confirmed the death; a cause was not reported in those accounts.

USA Today separately quoted group manager David Haskell saying Butala died in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, after battling several health issues in recent years, and that he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

The Lettermen organization released a statement calling Butala "an integral member of The Lettermen family" and noting his Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

"Tony never met a stranger," the statement continued, per Billboard. "His life was a living example of talent, perseverance, and refinement. But above all, his true joy was entertaining and sharing his music with audiences worldwide."

No public viewing is planned. Celebrations of life are expected later in Wisconsin and California. The group performed in Las Vegas on Nov. 1, the day he died, and closed with a memorial tribute, Haskell told USA Today — with some audience members still unaware of the news.

Butala formed The Lettermen in the late 1950s with Bob Engemann and Jim Pike. Their lush close harmonies made them one of the defining soft-pop vocal acts of the early 1960s, cutting against the harder rock tide without chasing it.

Their breakthrough was the 1961 recording of "The Way You Look Tonight," the Jerome Kern–Dorothy Fields standard associated with Fred Astaire. Billboard charts place that single at No. 13 on the Hot 100. "When I Fall in Love" and the double-sided "Goin' Out of My Head/Can't Take My Eyes Off You" both peaked at No. 7. "Hurt So Bad" reached No. 12 in 1969 and spent 21 weeks on the Hot 100, the act's longest chart run.

Across the early '60s into the early '70s, the group placed 20 songs on the Hot 100, including six top 40 hits. They earned four Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist in 1962 and vocal-group nods tied to "The Way You Look Tonight," the album A Song for Young Love, and the "Goin' Out of My Head/Can't Take My Eyes Off You" medley.

Butala was born in 1938 in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He sang on Pittsburgh's KDKA radio as a child, then moved to Los Angeles with his mother and worked with the Mitchell Boys Choir on film soundtracks including White Christmas, Peter Pan, War of the Worlds and On Moonlight Bay by age 10, Billboard reported.

Engemann died in 2013; Pike died in 2019. The Lettermen received their Hollywood Walk of Fame star in February 2020, with Butala posing atop the honor. He stepped back from performing around 2019. The touring Lettermen lineup has continued with Donovan Tea, Bobby Poynton and Rob Gulack.

What remains is the catalog — those carefully stacked harmonies on standards that still turn up at weddings and oldies hours — and the image of a founding singer who stayed with the name long after the charts moved on.