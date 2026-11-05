Deep Purple Postpone Rest of European/UK Tour After Ian Gillan Hospitalized in Leipzig

Deep Purple have pulled the rest of their European and UK run after frontman Ian Gillan was hospitalized in Leipzig — and the band is not putting a diagnosis on the table.

In a statement dated Nov. 2, 2026, and posted on the band's official channels, Gillan said a medical problem in Leipzig required urgent hospital care. He had hoped to get cleared to finish the tour, he wrote, but "there are very serious risks involved in me doing so." On advice from his medical team and management, the group postponed the remainder of the European/UK itinerary until further notice.

"I'm very sorry about any inconvenience this may cause, but it's in the best interest all round," Gillan wrote. "Thank you for your understanding. Cheers, IG."

The crisis started over the Oct. 31–Nov. 1 weekend. Deep Purple first pulled Leipzig (Oct. 31) and Hamburg (Nov. 1) after Gillan was hospitalized, apologizing for the short notice and saying tickets would remain valid for rescheduled dates.

The Nov. 2 message went further: the rest of the European/UK stretch is off the calendar for now. No new dates have been announced. The band and promoters say they are working on reschedules. Tickets remain valid for those future dates; holders should keep them and wait for updates rather than assuming an automatic refund path until promoters say otherwise.

AEG Presents listed the affected UK November shows as postponed:

The announced dates or tracks include Nov. 18 — Newcastle Utilita Arena; Nov. 19 — Glasgow OVO Hydro; Nov. 21 — Birmingham bp pulse LIVE; Nov. 22 — Manchester AO Arena; Nov. 24 — London Eventim Apollo; Nov. 25 — London Royal Albert Hall.

Coverage framed the run as part of the band's "Splat!" world tour. Gillan is 81. MusicRadar and other outlets noted the current lineup skews late 70s and early 80s aside from guitarist Simon McBride — context for why fans read any medical stoppage carefully, not a claim that the band is finished.

Gillan did not name the condition. Neither the official site nor AEG's UK notice invents one. That silence is the story's hard edge: a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band mid-tour, a singer in hospital, and a calendar frozen until doctors and management say otherwise.

For ticket holders from Newcastle through the Albert Hall, the only confirmed instruction right now is the same one Leipzig and Hamburg fans already heard — hold the tickets, watch for reschedule news, and wait.