Image: The Statesman

Some recordings carry more than music. “Torn,” the closing track on U2’s 16th studio albumCarnaval De Luz (released Nov. 13, 2026), is one of them. Dolly Parton recorded the duet with Bono in June 2026 while ill. Bono told Rolling Stone she “got out of her bed to sing this song.” Two months later, she was gone. She was 80. What she left behind is now confirmed as her final recorded vocal performance — and you can hear it whenever you’re ready, even if Bono isn’t.

How the Collaboration Came Together

Parton turned down an Irish folk project, offered her own song instead, and shaped the result into something unmistakably hers.

Bono originally approached Parton about contributing to a project rooted in Irish folk music. Bono recalled that she declined, describing it as “a little too Irish for me.” Instead, she brought her own song, “Torn.” Bono and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid reworked it into something specific and aching — a portrait of a mother watching her family fracture at the seams. Parton shares writing credits alongside U2 and McDaid, per U2’s official album materials.

The production team had been uncertain whether Parton would approve the finished recording, according to Rolling Stone. She did. She was proud of it. Seven decades of work — “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” “I Will Always Love You” — culminated not in a Nashville studio, but in a cross-genre collaboration she personally redirected and reshaped. That’s pure Dolly: arriving on someone else’s project and making it her own — much like the best cover songs that transcend their origins. Bono says you can hear the physical and emotional weight in her vocal.

A Song Bono Can’t Yet Bring Himself to Hear

The intimacy of Parton’s performance makes the recording almost too close for the man who made it with her.

Bono told Rolling Stone he cannot listen to “Torn” right now — not as a critical verdict, but as a personal reckoning with grief that arrives packaged as music. His exact words: “I can’t even listen to it now.” That’s his experience of it, shaped by the recording’s intimacy and Parton’s absence.

As the album’s closing track, “Torn” carries double weight. It’s Carnaval De Luz‘s final statement and an elegy — unplanned, undeniable — for one of country music’s defining voices. U2 describes it as a tender country song about broken family ties. Its placement at the end of the record gives it a gravity no tracklist decision alone could manufacture.

Carnaval De Luz is out now. Parton’s final recorded vocal is on it, complete, whenever anyone is ready for it. Bono recalled that she got out of bed for this. That act — quiet, determined, entirely characteristic — says everything the song doesn’t need to.