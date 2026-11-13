Image: John Shearer via People

A song unplayed for nearly 30 years dropped inside one of the most visually immersive concert spaces in America on May 6. That’s the sentence No Doubt fans need to read twice. The band’s Sphere residency opened in Las Vegas with a 21-song set featuring the full original lineup — Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young — reunited after their 2024 Coachella run, which marked the group’s first performances together since 2015. This was not a victory-lap greatest-hits show. It was something more deliberate, and the setlist made that case immediately.

Image: John Shearer via People

A Setlist That Rewarded the Faithful

Fans who memorized every B-side got exactly what they came for — and then some.

Alongside the catalog anchors — “Spiderwebs,” “Don’t Speak,” “Just a Girl,” “Hella Good,” “Hey Baby,” “Underneath It All,” and “Sunday Morning” — the band surfaced material that most fans assumed they’d never hear live again. According to NME, the rarities included:

“The Climb” — first performance in nearly 30 years

“Trapped in a Box” — not performed since 2002

“Running” — not performed since 2012

“Tragic Kingdom” — first performance since 2009, according to NME

That list reads like a fan forum wish list that somehow got approved.

Sphere Turns “Don’t Speak” Into a Visual Novel

The venue’s wraparound environment transforms a catalog performance into something closer to a cinematic retrospective.

Stefani has described Sphere’s design as offering “a whole new visual palette,” one that lets the band revisit its history while building something new around it. The production paired immersive visuals and archival footage reaching back to the band’s earliest years, extending the show well beyond a standard arena experience. Less concert, more cinematic retrospective you can feel in your chest.

A particularly resonant moment arrived before “Just a Girl.” Stefani paused to reflect on writing the 1995 track“out of pure innocence,” then asked the audience whether it still felt relevant. The Sphere’s wraparound environment only sharpened the weight of that question — and the crowd’s answer was unmistakable.

Eighteen Shows. One Deadline.

The residency runs through June 13, 2026, across 18 total performances.

For anyone who grew up with Tragic Kingdom on repeat — an album that turns 30 in 2025 and has found fresh ears among a new generation of alternative listeners — this is a destination event, not background noise. The model is clear: limited run, immersive venue, catalog reimagined for a room that makes every visual choice monumental. Time is already running out.