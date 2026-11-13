Image: Elliot Taylor via Spin Magazine

Roger Taylor was a central part of Duran Duran’s rhythm section during the band’s breakthrough years and again following his return in 2001, retiring from both the band and drumming on November 12.

Calling something “the joy of my life” and then walking away from it forever — that’s not a career pivot. That’s a reckoning. On November 12, Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor announced he is retiring from the band and drumming entirely, his decision driven by worsening tinnitus and medical advice to protect his hearing and long-term health. Taylor is 66. He said he had reached the point where he needed to listen to his body and his doctors.

The Beat That Built New Wave

Taylor’s drumming wasn’t decoration — it was the engine beneath some of the 1980s’ most indelible pop records.

When Duran Duran emerged from Birmingham in the early 1980s, the New Romantic movement needed a backbeat that could survive both a dancefloor and an MTV close-up. Taylor supplied it. His playing anchored “Rio,” “Girls on Film,” and “Hungry Like the Wolf” — songs that still soundtrack every decade-nostalgia playlist you’ve encountered since streaming made the 80s feel eternal. His favorite recording from that era? The Rio album, specifically “Save a Prayer,” which he described as a spiritual ballad standing apart from the band’s dance-driven catalog.

Career milestones worth marking:

Joined Duran Duran in 1979 during the band’s formative period

during the band’s formative period Left in 1985 after the group’s initial commercial peak

after the group’s initial commercial peak Returned in 2001 for the band’s later-career revival

for the band’s later-career revival Was part of the lineup inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Headlined BST Hyde Park a second time and returned to the studio with Nile Rodgers in recent years

Taylor called this “one of the hardest decisions” he has ever made, while noting he leaves with enormous pride and deep affection for Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, and John Taylor.

Three Members, No Announced Replacement, Open Questions

Le Bon, Rhodes, and John Taylor called Roger Taylor “our brother” — and credited his drumming with defining Duran Duran’s sound from the very beginning.

That statement carries more weight than standard farewell PR. When the musicians who write the songs say the drummer defined the sound, they’re describing a structural absence, not just a personnel gap. As of publication, no replacement has been announced, and what Duran Duran does behind the kit from here remains an open question.

What isn’t in question is the cost this industry quietly extracts. You can love something completely and still find that it threatens the very senses that let you experience it. Taylor is stepping away on medical advice, with his hearing prioritized — and that decision, however hard, reflects a kind of discipline that deserves more respect than sympathy. For any musician reading this, his exit is a reminder worth keeping close.