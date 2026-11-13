Image: Jimmy Fontaine via Pitchfork

Heavy music rarely assembles a bill this deliberately cross-wired. When Deftones take the stage this spring, they’ll be flanked by Knocked Loose‘s metalcore intensity and Julie‘s shoegaze-influenced alternative rock — three acts that together cover more sonic ground than most festival weekends. According to Billboard, the 23-dateNorth American run opens May 5 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas and closes June 20 at RBC Amphitheatre in Toronto. Both supporting acts are scheduled across the full run, as reported by BraveWords on November 12, 2026.

A Bill Built for the Outdoor Season

The routing sweeps from Texas through the Southwest and West Coast before cutting east through the Midwest, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic to finish in New York and Toronto.

The itinerary moves with purpose: Texas to the Southwest, up the West Coast, through the Pacific Northwest, then east across the Midwest and Southeast before finishing through the Mid-Atlantic, New York, and Ontario. The scale is amphitheater-dominant, with large outdoor venues anchoring most stops. Five dates stand out on the itinerary, as reported by BraveWords:

May 14 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Kilby Block Party (festival slot)

May 18 — Los Angeles, California — Hollywood Bowl

June 8 — Clarkston, Michigan — Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 15 — Camden, New Jersey — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 17 — Queens, New York — Forest Hills Stadium

The Hollywood Bowl and Forest Hills Stadium dates carry particular weight. Both venues have hosted some of rock’s most storied live performances — the Bowl’s natural amphitheater setting and Forest Hills’ historic Queens grounds give each night a scale that extends well beyond the setlist. Deftones at either address is worth circling on the calendar.

Three Sounds, One Night

What separates a great bill from a forgettable one is whether the openers earn their slot — and both do.

Knocked Loose brings a metalcore intensity built to wake up even the back rows before the headliner steps out. Julie offers a younger, shoegaze-influenced alt-rock edge that sits surprisingly well next to Deftones’ own atmospheric tendencies. Together, the three acts reward anyone who arrived for one band and walked away converted by another — a testament to what strong rock performances can accomplish on a shared bill.

The tour extends the band’s current cycle around private music. Pitchfork’s review, published August 21, 2025, treated the album as part of Deftones’ continuing artistic pull — a useful entry point for listeners connecting the live dates to the band’s recent recorded work.

Confirm dates, venues, and ticketing details through official artist and venue channels before making plans.