Image: Lincolnshire

What started as a modest UK and Ireland run has expanded into a 15-performance international itinerary. Robert Plant and Saving Grace have stretched the Root & Branch Tour across Latvian castles, an Austrian Roman quarry, Scandinavian jazz festivals, and concert halls in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Armenia. The venues alone signal what kind of tour this is. St Margarethen Roman Quarry is not a booking that comes from a management team playing it safe.

Saving Grace is a proper ensemble — not a solo vehicle with session players. Plant shares the stage with:

Suzi Dian, vocalist

Oli Jefferson, drummer

Tony Kelsey, guitarist

Matt Worley, banjo and strings

Barney Morse-Brown, cellist

The group’s 2025 self-titled debut established a folk-blues-roots identity that stands on its own terms. The All That Glitters… EP followed — four tracks, initially pressed on vinyl for Record Store Day 2026, then released digitally through Nonesuch Records. That recorded foundation makes this tour feel earned rather than promotional.

Five Dates Worth Building a Trip Around

The venue lineup reads less like a rock itinerary and more like a world music curator’s wish list.

If you’re planning travel around standout performances, these five dates capture the tour’s geographic and architectural range:

June 19 — Hampton Court Palace, London

— Hampton Court Palace, London June 29 — Trinity College, Dublin

— Trinity College, Dublin July 17 — Sigulda Castle, Latvia

— Sigulda Castle, Latvia July 20 — St Margarethen Roman Quarry, Austria

— St Margarethen Roman Quarry, Austria September 3 — Karen Demirchyan Concert Hall, Yerevan, Armenia

The Full Picture: Jazz Festivals, Castle Walls, and the Royal Albert Hall

From the UK’s heritage stages to Central Asia’s grand concert halls, the complete schedule rewards closer attention.

The UK and Ireland leg opens June 19 at Hampton Court Palace and continues through Lincoln Castle, Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Halifax’s The Piece Hall, and Trinity College Dublin on June 29. The international run then moves through Gent Jazz, Pori Jazz Festival, Sigulda Castle, Munich’s Isarphilharmonie, and Jazz Open Modena before the late-August and September dates in Almaty, Tashkent, and Yerevan. The year closes with two Royal Albert Hall performances in London on December 2 and 3 — a genuinely dramatic bookend to a year spent playing rooms that most artists wouldn’t dare attempt.

Ticket details are available through Plant’s official website and local venue providers. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to see what Saving Grace sounds like live, this itinerary makes a compelling case that the most interesting chapter of Plant’s career may be unfolding without a Zeppelin in sight.