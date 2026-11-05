Reported 2027 Country Music Festivals: Dates, Lineups and What Still Needs Confirmation

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Over 36 country music festivals. One calendar year. Overlapping weekends that’ll test your decision-making — and your credit card. Planning your 2027 festival season resembles trying to watch three screens during a playoff weekend, and that’s not an exaggeration.

The calendar runs March through October, stretching from the UK to British Columbia, Fort Lauderdale beaches to Montana mountains. Some lineups are announced. Many remain TBA. All of them want your money before the headliners drop. Verify everything through official festival pages before buying.

Where the Season Opens: March Through May

Spring arrives fast, and so do the headliners — with several lineups still unannounced.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (March 2–21) opens the year with its lineup still unannounced, per tasteofcountry.com. Cross the Atlantic and C2C: Country to Country (March 12–14, UK and Europe) already has Ashley McBryde, Riley Green and Jelly Roll reported as headliners.

April gets serious fast. Tortuga Music Festival (April 2–4, Fort Lauderdale) brings Florida Georgia Line, Eric Church and Megan Moroney to the beach, per allcountrynews.com. Country Thunder Arizona (April 8–11, Florence, Arizona) adds Jordan Davis alongside Florida Georgia Line and Moroney, according to acrossthecountry.com. Two Step Inn (April 17–18, Georgetown, Texas) pairs Brooks & Dunn with Ella Langley.

Stagecoach follows (April 23–25, Indio, California) — Riley Green, Zach Top, Garth Brooks and a reportedly planned Florida Georgia Line late-night reunion, per acrossthecountry.com. Greenville Country Music Fest (April 30–May 1, Simpsonville, South Carolina) spotlights Gavin Adcock, Sam Barber and Ty Myers, per foxcarolina.com. MerleFest (April 29–May 2, Wilkesboro, North Carolina) has a lineup announcement scheduled for November 10 — mark it TBA for now.

Here’s what to know before the summer crunch hits:

Zach Top is reported across five festivals: Stagecoach, Boots in the Park, Gulf Coast Jam, Carolina Country Music Fest and Country Thunder Wisconsin

is reported across five festivals: Stagecoach, Boots in the Park, Gulf Coast Jam, Carolina Country Music Fest and Country Thunder Wisconsin Florida Georgia Line appears at six reported festivals, the highest count of any act on the calendar

appears at six reported festivals, the highest count of any act on the calendar The July 8–11 period features five overlapping events: Country Concert, Windy City Smokeout, Country Thunder Saskatchewan, ND Country Fest and Cavendish Beach Music Festival

period features five overlapping events: Country Concert, Windy City Smokeout, Country Thunder Saskatchewan, ND Country Fest and Cavendish Beach Music Festival Canada offers at least seven reported alternatives: Dauphin’s CountryFest, Cavendish Beach, Country Thunder Saskatchewan, Big Valley Jamboree, Sunfest, Boots and Hearts, and Festival Country Lotbinière

Several festivals blend country with rock, Americana, barbecue or beach programming — destination experience now rivals the lineup

Summer Peak: June Through August

The calendar gets crowded fast, and the scheduling conflicts get harder to ignore.

Gulf Coast Jam (June 3–6, Panama City Beach) stacks Zach Top, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Bailey Zimmerman, per allcountrynews.com. The following weekend delivers a genuine scheduling conflict: Carolina Country Music Fest (June 10–13, Myrtle Beach) and CMA Fest (June 10–13, Nashville) run simultaneously. CMA Fest dates are confirmed via nissanstadium.com; the artist lineup remains TBA.

Barefoot Country Music Fest (June 17–20, Wildwood, New Jersey) reportedly brings Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green and Tim McGraw to the Jersey Shore. Windy City Smokeout (July 8–11, Chicago) reportedly pairs Megan Moroney and Florida Georgia Line with Tucker Wetmore and Riley Green, per tasteofcountry.com.

Under the Big Sky (July 16–18, Whitefish, Montana) runs on an entirely different frequency from the rest of the calendar. Zach Bryan, Kacey Musgraves and Nathaniel Rateliff headline a reported bill built around red dirt, alt-country and Americana — think indie-festival spirit transplanted to a Montana meadow. When everyone else is serving mainstream Nashville radio, this one is clearly serving something different.

Country Thunder Wisconsin (July 15–18, Twin Lakes) rounds out the mid-summer stretch with Jon Pardi, Zach Top and Thomas Rhett, per acrossthecountry.com, with Hudson Westbrook opening the Thursday concert.

Beyond the Border: International and Late-Season Picks

Canada’s festival circuit and the fall calendar offer strong alternatives worth planning around.

The Canadian lineup is extensive. Dauphin’s CountryFest (July 1–4, Manitoba) features Nate Smith, Kip Moore and Riley Green. Big Valley Jamboree (July 29–August 1, Camrose, Alberta) reportedly stacks Jon Pardi, Alabama and Luke Bryan. Festival Country Lotbinière (August 26–28, Saint-Agapit, Quebec) lists Sam Hunt, Bailey Zimmerman and Hardy, per tasteofcountry.com. Boots and Hearts (August 6–8, Oro-Medonte, Ontario) and Sunfest Country Music Festival (Cowichan Valley, BC) are both reported as returning — lineups TBA for both.

GoldenSky Festival (October 9–10, Sacramento) closes the season with Zach Bryan, Megan Moroney, Treaty Oak Revival and Whiskey Myers, per allcountrynews.com. No summer-schedule competition. No heat exhaustion. For fans who missed the June–August sprint, this is the hidden gem worth building a weekend around. Odies Beach Vacation (October 21–23, Miramar Beach, Florida) closes the full calendar — lineup TBA.

Dates, lineups and festival status will change. Everything here reflects announcements current as of reporting and relies primarily on secondary sources; primary confirmation from official festival pages is still pending for most entries. Always verify through official festival websites before purchasing tickets. The events worth the drive are those where the headliner and the location tell the same story — find those first.