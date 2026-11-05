Robert Smith Promises 2027 Cure Shows "Bursting With New Songs"

Image: Flickr - josh bis

A band that spent 16 years between studio albums is now sitting on two projects simultaneously, with more concerts anticipated in 2027. No venues. No confirmed dates. No ticketing links. Just Robert Smith, via a recorded message connected to BBC Radio 6 Music’s 2026 Artist of the Year shortlist, telling fans the shows will be “bursting with new songs.” For a band that ended its longest creative silence with Songs Of A Lost World in 2024, this is not a small statement.

From the Shortlist to the Stage

Smith’s BBC Radio 6 Music message signals a live shift toward new material — but the specifics remain locked.

Smith flagged Rock en Seine in Paris as a personal highlight among The Cure’s recent live appearances, a run that also included Primavera Sound Barcelona, the Isle of Wight Festival, and a major performance at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park. BBC Radio 6 Music’s 2026 Artist of the Year shortlist recognition framed these comments — and elevated what might otherwise read as a casual promise into something more deliberate.

Here is what reporting has established:

13 new songs were recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales in March 2025, targeted at the first of two planned albums, according to The Cure’s official biography

were recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales in March 2025, targeted at the first of two planned albums, according to The Cure’s official biography Smith has described the follow-up to Songs Of A Lost World as “virtually finished,” per NME, with a second project also in development

One album has been characterized as darker and more dismal than Songs Of A Lost World; the other as more upbeat and “poppy” by The Cure’s standards, per Paste Magazine

None of the Rockfield material has been performed live — making 2027 potentially the first time audiences hear new material on stage, though that remains an inference rather than a confirmed plan

No album title, release date, tour dates, venues, or ticketing information has been confirmed

“Bursting with new songs” does real work as a phrase. It doesn’t confirm a setlist or an album release preceding the shows. What it suggests is intent — that these concerts, whenever they materialize, won’t lean purely on Disintegration nostalgia.

Two Albums, One Anniversary on the Horizon

Smith’s contrasting album descriptions hint at a creative range that makes the road to The Cure’s 50th anniversary genuinely worth watching.

The pairing of one darker record with something “poppy” by Cure standards — an artist operating across two emotional extremes at once, the way only a few legacy acts manage without it feeling calculated — suggests Smith isn’t coasting. He has also indicated the band’s celebratory momentum could extend toward The Cure’s 50th anniversary in 2028, though no formal plans have been announced. These are artistic previews, not confirmed release details.

A band that once took 16 years to deliver new material now has two albums reportedly in development and concerts anticipated in 2027. Robert Smith’s words aren’t a tour announcement. But at Rockfield, there are 13 songs that didn’t exist two years ago — and that detail is worth holding onto.