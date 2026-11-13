Taylor Swift is returning to the CMA Awards to perform for the first time in 13 years, and a decade since Swift has made an appearance at the award show.

On Friday morning (Nov. 13), just five days before the ceremony, the Country Music Association (CMA) and ABC announced Swift’s appearance at the 60th Annual CMA Awards, marking her highly anticipated return to “Country Music’s Biggest Night.”

The milestone ceremony will take place live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 18 at 8/7c, and will air via ABC.

The two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner received her 26th career CMA nomination this year, earning a nod for Single of the Year with “I Knew It, I Knew You,” a song that appears on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack.

Swift’s history with the CMA Awards spans nearly two decades. She first attended the ceremony in 2006 and took home her first CMA Award in 2007, winning the Horizon Award. Just two years later, in 2009, she made history as the youngest artist ever to win CMA Entertainer of the Year, a record she still holds today.

One of the most memorable moments of Swift’s CMA Awards history came in 2013, when she received the prestigious Pinnacle Award. The honor was presented by some of country music’s biggest names, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, George Strait, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban and Rascal Flatts, several of whom Swift had toured with and opened for earlier in her career.

During that same ceremony, Swift performed “Red” alongside country music legends Vince Gill and Alison Krauss, marking her last performance on the CMA Awards stage.

Taylor Swift; Photo by Andrew Wendowski

Now, 13 years later, Swift is preparing to return to the stage where she celebrated some of the biggest milestones of her early career, making this year’s 60th anniversary ceremony an especially exciting occasion for her longtime fans. Presenters for the 60th Annual CMA Awards will be announced in the coming days.

Taylor Swift will be joined by an impressive lineup of artists set to take the stage for “Country Music’s Biggest Night.” The star-studded roster includes Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Vince Gill, Megan Moroney, Mumford & Sons, Chris Stapleton, Stephen Wilson Jr., Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Halestorm, HARDY, Marcus King, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore and more.

Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. lead the nominations at this year’s ceremony. See the complete list of nominees.

Hosted by Lainey Wilson, the 60th Annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 18, from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with the broadcast available to stream the following day on Hulu.

A limited number of tickets are still available for the milestone event at CMAawards.com/tickets.

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