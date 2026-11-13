Lainey Wilson is returning to host the CMA Awards for the third consecutive year, and the country superstar is planning a particularly special way to kick off this year’s ceremony with a heartfelt tribute to late country music icon Dolly Parton, who passed away in August of 2026 at 80 years old.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards will take place on November 18 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, with Wilson once again leading country music’s biggest night. During a recent appearance on Darius, Dolly and 60 Years of Celebration: Countdown to the CMAs with Robin Roberts, Wilson revealed that the show will open with a special performance honoring the legacy of the iconic “9 to 5” singer and her lasting impact on the country music genre.

“I think the only appropriate way to do that is to start the entire show off with a tribute to Dolly. I mean, no amount of honoring will be enough for that lady and what she has done for this genre, what she has done for the world, what she’s done for me personally,” Wilson explained to Roberts. “The friend that she became, there’s been so many times where I was like, ‘Man, I wish I could call Dolly and talk to her about this.’ But the truth is I feel like she’s still here.”

Wilson didn’t reveal many details about what the tribute will look like or which artists may join in honoring the country music legend. However, rumors have circulated that Taylor Swift could be involved. Given Wilson’s close friendship with Dolly Parton, it wouldn’t be surprising if she also takes part in what could be a star-studded tribute celebrating Parton’s legacy.

Wilson also reflected on the personal lessons she has taken from Parton, explaining that her influence extends far beyond her accomplishments in music. The reigning country superstar hopes to carry Parton’s wisdom and kindness with her throughout her own career.

“At the end of the day, they weren’t talking about how many Grammys she won and how many accolades she had and how many CMA awards she had. They talked about what kind of person she was. And at the end of the day, I think we all need to strive for that right there,” she continued.

Wilson’s admiration for Parton dates back to her childhood, and the two country stars have shared several memorable moments over the years. The first time Wilson met her musical hero was during the 2023 ACM Awards, when Parton presented her with the trophy for ACM Female Vocalist of the Year. The moment was particularly meaningful for Wilson, who had long looked up to the legendary entertainer. “It was the most surreal moment… It was like, I mean, one of the biggest moments of my life for two different reasons,” Wilson explained during an interview with Access Daily. “She was just everything I imagined and more. They say don’t meet your heroes, but she’s just got a heart of gold. I think if we were all a little more like her, the world would be a much better place.”

Parton’s influence has also found its way into Wilson’s music. The singer-songwriter paid homage to her longtime inspiration on her debut album, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, with a track titled “W.W.D.D.,” short for “What Would Dolly Do.”

Lainey Wilson also fulfilled a longtime dream when she joined Parton for a cover of “Mama He’s Crazy” for A Tribute To The Judds, the star-studded tribute released October 27, 2023, and got to perform with Parton during Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala in February of 2024. Wilson has also had the opportunity to rub elbows with Parton several other times at events in Nashville.

Lainey Wilson And Dolly Parton Performing At Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala, Photo Courtesy of CBS

Wilson will be joined by an impressive lineup of artists set to take the stage for “Country Music’s Biggest Night.” The star-studded roster includes Taylor Swift, Luke Combs, Vince Gill, Megan Moroney, Mumford & Sons, Chris Stapleton, Stephen Wilson Jr., Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Halestorm, HARDY, Marcus King, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore and more.

Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. lead the nominations at this year’s ceremony. See the complete list of nominees.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 18, from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with the broadcast available to stream the following day on Hulu. A limited number of tickets are still available for the milestone event at CMAawards.com/tickets.

The post Lainey Wilson Reveals 2026 CMA Awards Will Open With Tribute To Country Music Icon Dolly Parton appeared first on Music Mayhem.