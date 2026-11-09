Ashley McBryde To Headline Concert at 2026 Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway in Scottsdale

Ashley McBryde will take center stage at the 3rd Annual Kimes RanchMillion Dollar Breakaway, headlining the Saturday night concert on November 28, 2026, at WestWorld of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter will close out an exciting weekend of world-class breakaway roping and live country music. McBryde recently released her fifth studio album, Wild, an 11-track deeply personal collection that explores her Arkansas roots, upbringing in the Ozarks, struggles with alcohol and ultimately her journey to sobriety. A Grand Ole Opry member and one of country music’s most celebrated songwriters, the 43-year-old Arkansas native is best known for hits like “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” “One Night Standards,” “Light On In The Kitchen,” “The Devil I Know,” “A Little Dive Bar In Dahlonega,” “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” and more.

Tickets to see Ashley McBryde at the Million Dollar Breakaway are AVAILABLE NOW.

Ashley McBryde, Photo Courtesy of Andrew Wendowski

Logan Ryan Band will kick off the festivities on Friday, November 27, performing a full set immediately following that evening’s competition. The group is a powerhouse of Texas Red Dirt Country and Americana, led by Texas singer-songwriter Logan Ryan Skloss. Backed by David Elder, Avery Castro, Garret McKinley and Elan Sealy, the band blends raw, authentic storytelling with influences ranging from Joe Walsh and The Band to Robert Earl Keen and Charlie Robison. Fan favorites including “Signed, Love Wynonna” and the breakout hit “Tecovas” have helped grow the band’s following across Texas and throughout the country. Known for their energetic live performances, the Logan Ryan Band will bring its signature Red Dirt sound to the Million Dollar Breakaway stage.

Tickets to see Logan Ryan Band at the Million Dollar Breakaway are AVAILABLE NOW.

“The Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway is all about delivering an unforgettable experience for our fans,” Amanda Kimes, co-founder and owner of Kimes Ranch, shared in a statement. “Pairing elite breakaway roping with incredible live music creates a weekend that celebrates the Western lifestyle both in and out of the arena.”

Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway Presented by Boot Barn

Saturday’s schedule begins with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. MST, followed by breakaway roping at 6:30 PM. McBryde is scheduled to take the stage around 9:30 PM.

The 2026 Million Dollar Breakaway returns with an expanded format and an impressive $1 million in total prize money awarded across 10 go-rounds and the aggregate, making it the richest breakaway roping event in the world.

Taking place at WestWorld of Scottsdale, the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway Presented by Boot Barn continues to set a new standard in Western sports. The event brings together elite breakaway ropers competing for one of the sport’s largest prize purses while celebrating the athletes, stories and traditions shaping the future of rodeo. Beyond the arena, fans can enjoy a full Western lifestyle experience with live music, shopping, food and family-friendly entertainment.

Both concerts will take place immediately following each evening’s breakaway roping competition, giving fans the best of both worlds, high-stakes championship action in the arena followed by unforgettable live country music performances.

The three-day event gets underway Thursday, November 26, with Rounds 1, 2 and 3. Friday features Rounds 4, 5 and 6, followed by the Logan Ryan Band concert. Saturday concludes the competition with Rounds 7 through 10 and Ashley McBryde’s headline performance.

Tickets are available through the official Million Dollar Breakaway website, with concert-only, breakaway-only and multi-day combination options offered.

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