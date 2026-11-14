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Muscle Shoals
🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Muscle Shoals, AL Right Now
12 days ago
Healthcare hiring is steady in Muscle Shoals, especially around North Alabama Medical Center and North Alabama Shoals Hospital. If you’re looking to get your foot in the door or grow your skills, these roles are worth a look.
Patient Care Assistant (PCA) - Med Surg
- Employer: North Alabama Medical Center
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- Type: Part-time (PRN), 12-hour shifts
- Salary: Not listed
This PCA role is on a busy medical-surgical unit with a wide mix of patients, so you’ll build strong, broad clinical skills. Good fit if you’re eager to learn, support RNs, and want access to benefits, tuition help, and career growth in a large hospital system.
Scribe - Physician Services
- Employer: North Alabama Shoals Hospital
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you like the medical side but don’t want direct patient care. You’ll document physician visits in real time, handle orders, and keep charts accurate. Great experience for future nurses, PAs, or med students, with full benefits and steady weekday hours.
Patient Care Assistant (PCA) - Behavioral Health
- Employer: North Alabama Shoals Hospital
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- Type: Full-time, 3 x 12-hour shifts (varied)
- Salary: Not listed
Work on the Behavioral Health Unit, supporting patients with mental health needs through daily care and observation. Good for someone with a calm, caring personality; geriatric or nursing home experience helps, and there’s a chance to learn phlebotomy with extra pay.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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