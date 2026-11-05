🔧 Muscle Shoals, AL: Multiple Building & Maintenance Jobs Open Now

Muscle Shoals and the nearby Florence area are busy with industrial work, and that means steady openings for people who can keep plants running safely and smoothly.

Below are several solid maintenance roles worth a look if you like hands-on work and problem-solving.

Employer: Linamar Corporation

Linamar Corporation Location: Muscle Shoals, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Install, maintain, and repair plant mechanical systems while helping keep production moving. This role is great if you have a high school diploma/GED, up to 1 year of experience, can lift up to 40 lbs, and don’t mind shift work and overtime. Linamar highlights competitive pay, medical/vision/dental benefits, career growth, and discounts with local vendors.

Note: This same job also appears on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so it’s only listed once here.

Employer: Constellium

Location: Greater Florence–Muscle Shoals, AL Area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a maintenance team at a large aluminum manufacturing and recycling plant. You’ll direct daily maintenance activities, coach and train employees, support safety and 5S, and coordinate repairs to keep production on schedule. Best fit if you have 2–4 years of leadership experience in a high-production/industrial setting, strong communication skills, and can work overtime, weekends, and shifts when needed.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—this area’s plants tend to post similar roles on a regular basis.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.