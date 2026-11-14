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🍽️ Muscatine, IA Food Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Muscatine’s restaurant scene is busy, and several spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level and management roles, with chances to grow if you like fast-paced kitchen work.
General Manager – Restaurant
- Employer: Love's Travel Stops
- Location: Muscatine, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a high-volume restaurant inside a busy travel stop. You’ll run daily operations, manage a team, handle inventory and P&L, and focus on great customer service. Benefits include company-funded tuition help, PTO, 401(k) match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, quarterly bonus, and profit-sharing.
Dishwasher (General Utility)
- Employer: Applebee's / Thrive Restaurant Group
- Location: Muscatine, IA
- Type: Not listed (hourly restaurant role)
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the kitchen running by cleaning dishes, pots, and work areas, taking out trash, and helping with basic food prep. This is a good entry role if you want to learn all kitchen stations and grow in a family-style restaurant setting.
Market Grille Cook
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Muscatine, IA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Cook hot and cold menu items for Hy-Vee’s Market Grille, keep cases stocked, and serve customers with that “helpful smile in every aisle.” Great fit if you like a fast-paced kitchen, want steady hours, and prefer a grocery-store environment over late-night restaurant shifts.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on experience and hours for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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