Muscatine’s restaurant scene is busy, and several spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level and management roles, with chances to grow if you like fast-paced kitchen work.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Muscatine, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a high-volume restaurant inside a busy travel stop. You’ll run daily operations, manage a team, handle inventory and P&L, and focus on great customer service. Benefits include company-funded tuition help, PTO, 401(k) match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, quarterly bonus, and profit-sharing.

Employer: Applebee's / Thrive Restaurant Group

Location: Muscatine, IA

Type: Not listed (hourly restaurant role)

Not listed (hourly restaurant role) Salary: Not listed

Keep the kitchen running by cleaning dishes, pots, and work areas, taking out trash, and helping with basic food prep. This is a good entry role if you want to learn all kitchen stations and grow in a family-style restaurant setting.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Muscatine, IA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook hot and cold menu items for Hy-Vee’s Market Grille, keep cases stocked, and serve customers with that “helpful smile in every aisle.” Great fit if you like a fast-paced kitchen, want steady hours, and prefer a grocery-store environment over late-night restaurant shifts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on experience and hours for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.