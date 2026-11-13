Muscatine’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both local staff and travelers. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay in town or pass through on assignment.

Employer: UnityPoint Health – Robert Young Center / New Horizons Treatment

UnityPoint Health – Robert Young Center / New Horizons Treatment Location: Muscatine, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.79–$34.19/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, rotating 8:00 AM–4:30 PM / 12:00 PM–8:30 PM

Work with adults in substance use treatment, doing assessments, individual and group counseling, and case planning. Good fit if you have a Bachelor’s in Human Services and a counseling or substance use credential (or can get one within 2 years) and want strong benefits plus steady weekday hours.

Employer: UnityPoint Health – UnityPoint Clinics

UnityPoint Health – UnityPoint Clinics Location: Muscatine, IA (Pediatrics – Mulberry, floating to other clinics)

(Pediatrics – Mulberry, floating to other clinics) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:00 AM–5:00 PM, with occasional evenings, holidays, and weekends

Hands-on clinic role where you room patients, take vitals, give vaccines, and support providers across different UnityPoint clinics. Great if you’re a certified MA who likes variety, patient education, and a mostly daytime schedule with big-system benefits.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Muscatine, IA

Type: Travel, full-time

Pay: ~$3,108 per week (estimate)

Contract: 13 weeks, 48 hrs/week, 12-hour evening shifts; start date listed as 11/30/2026

Travel ER role for RNs with at least 18 months of recent acute ED experience. Comes with weekly pay, housing or stipend, health insurance, and 401(k) match—nice option if you want strong pay and a high-acuity setting while exploring Muscatine.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list related roles on the same page. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.