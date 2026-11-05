🏗️ Muscatine IA Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Muscatine’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level to experienced pros. If you’re into design, manufacturing, or product development, these are worth a look.

Employer: HNI Workplace Furnishings, LLC

HNI Workplace Furnishings, LLC Location: Muscatine, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on both new product development and existing product support for a global workplace furnishings brand. This role is great if you like problem-solving, data analysis, and cross-functional work and want long-term growth into areas like supply chain or engineering leadership. Requires a Bachelor’s in Engineering and about 2 years of engineering experience (internships/co-ops count). No sponsorship available.

Employer: Bayer / Ruveon (Crop Science)

Location: Muscatine, IA

Type: Full-time internship

Salary: Approx. $24.00–$45.50/hour

Hands-on chemical manufacturing experience supporting process improvements, equipment reliability, and safety at a major crop science site. Ideal for students in Chemical, Mechanical, Electrical, or related Engineering who can work 40 hours/week, commute to Muscatine, and return to school after the internship. Posting open at least until March 19, 2027.

Employer: Menasha Corporation

Location: Muscatine, IA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead structural packaging and display design from concept through production for big-name brands. You’ll use ArtiosCAD and Adobe Illustrator, manage projects with sales and manufacturing, and meet directly with customers to shape corrugated packaging and retail displays. Best fit for someone with 3–5 years of packaging/structural design or project management experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.