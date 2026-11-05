⚠️ Get ready for Iowa Winter Weather Awareness Day Nov. 5

⚠️ Get your home and car winter‑ready now

Winter in Muscatine can turn dangerous fast. With Iowa Winter Weather Awareness Day on Thursday, November 5, 2026, the City is asking everyone to get prepared before the first big storm.

At home:

Stock an emergency kit with food, water, meds, flashlights, batteries, blankets .

. Test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors .

and . Have your furnace, fireplace, and heating systems checked.

checked. Insulate pipes and seal drafts around doors and windows.

and seal drafts around doors and windows. Plan backup heat or shelter in case the power goes out.

In your vehicle:

Pack a winter kit: blankets, extra clothes, flashlight, phone charger, jumper cables, sand/cat litter, snacks, water, first‑aid kit .

. Check tires, battery, brakes, wipers, and fluids .

. Keep your gas tank at least half full.

Stay informed by following weather forecasts, signing up for local emergency alerts, and keeping a battery‑powered weather radio handy.

Take a moment to check on older adults, people with disabilities, and families with young kids. One small step today can make a big difference when the next winter storm hits.