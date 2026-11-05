📢 Local Sea Scouts build leadership on Mississippi River trip

📢 Sea Scouts grow skills on Mississippi River canoe trip

Local Sea Scouts recently took a 13-mile canoe trip on the Mississippi River, starting at the Riverview Boat Launch in Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, camping overnight on Towhead Island, and finishing at the Muscatine Riverfront.

On the way, they portaged around a lock and dam, explored the island, set up camp, and spent the night outdoors. Leaders say trips like this help youth step away from technology, work as a team, and build real-world leadership and outdoor skills.

The adventure also highlights how local groups are now using Towhead Island, which became permanently owned by the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine in December 2025 through the Joe W. and Betty L. Rauch Memorial Fund.

To learn more about the local Sea Scouts program, contact Mike Hartman at mikehartman133@gmail.com.

For more about the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, call 563-264-3863 or visit www.givinggreater.org.