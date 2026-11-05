🚧 Mississippi Drive stays closed while hillside is stabilized

🚧 Mississippi Drive still closed due to hillside slide

Mississippi Drive in Muscatine will stay closed while the City evaluates a hillside failure along the bluff and decides how to safely reopen the road.

A geotechnical engineer from Stanley Consultants is studying the slope and has given a preliminary plan to secure the hillside. That work would require heavy equipment and construction, so the road must stay closed during stabilization.

Recent rain caused more movement in the slide area, and some debris has reached the roadway. For now, crews will not remove debris because the slope is still saturated and needs time to dry.

The City expects more details on the repair plan, including scope, feasibility, and cost, by the end of this week, and will reassess the situation next Monday.

Until Mississippi Drive can be safely reopened, motorists should obey all closure signs and use alternate routes.