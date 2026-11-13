Murrysville’s food scene is busy right now, from senior care dining rooms to popular burger spots. If you like fast-paced work and taking care of people, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Forefront (with Redstone Presbyterian Senior Care )

Forefront (with ) Location: Murrysville, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly)

Serve meals in a healthcare setting where you help residents feel comfortable and cared for. You’ll set up dining areas and trays, follow food safety and dietary rules, deliver meal carts, and help keep the kitchen clean and organized, with training and growth opportunities.

Employer: Forefront

Location: Murrysville, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly)

Great if you like behind-the-scenes work in a kitchen. You’ll help prep and serve meals, set up the dining room, wash dishes, follow cleaning schedules, and handle food and supply storage, all in a stable healthcare environment.

Employer: Burgatory

Location: Murrysville, PA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $7.25 – $28.00 per hour (with tips)

Serve craft burgers, shakes, and beers in a fun, casual spot that focuses on guest experience and teamwork. Expect nightly tips via app, flexible scheduling, shift meals, and access to health, dental, and vision insurance if you qualify.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.