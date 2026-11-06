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🎁 Free Finds in Murrysville — Bikes, Fitness Gear & More
Murrysville neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you’re nearby Old William Penn/N Hills, there are several useful things up for grabs.
MaxKare Exercise Row Machine
Item: MaxKare exercise row machine (listed as an exercise bike)
Condition: Great condition
Location: Old William Penn/N Hills, Murrysville, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
This MaxKare exercise machine is ready for your home workouts. The poster notes it’s in great condition, so it should be a solid pick if you want to build a small home gym. You haul — you’ll need to bring help or a vehicle that can fit the machine.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Roadmaster Mountain Bike & Huffy Girls Bike
Item: Purple Roadmaster mountain bike and Huffy girls bike
Condition: Roadmaster in good condition, Huffy in excellent condition
Location: Old William Penn/N Hills, Murrysville, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
Two free bikes from one neighbor:
- Purple Roadmaster mountain bike in good condition
- Huffy girls bike in excellent condition
Perfect for kids or teens who need a bike, or as backup rides for the family. You haul, so plan to bring a vehicle or bike rack.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Adjustable Dress Forms - Set of 2
Item: Set of 2 adjustable dress forms (one black, one floral)
Condition: Not stated, but described as ideal for sewing/tailoring
Location: Old William Penn/N Hills, Murrysville, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
This set includes one black and one floral dress form, both adjustable. Great for sewing, tailoring, or fashion design projects at home. If you sew or alter clothes, these could be very handy. You haul — they should be light enough to fit in a car.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Christmas tree GE 7.5-Ft 1400-LT Tree
Item: GE 7.5-foot Christmas tree, model 21118LO, 1400 lights
Condition: Working condition
Height: 7.5 feet
Location: Old William Penn/N Hills, Murrysville, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
A 7.5-foot GE Christmas tree with 1400 lights is available in working condition. Nice option if you need a tree for the holidays without spending money. It will likely come apart into sections, but still plan space in your car. You haul.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Murrysville tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.