🎁 Free Finds in Murrysville — Bikes, Fitness Gear & More

Murrysville neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you’re nearby Old William Penn/N Hills, there are several useful things up for grabs.

Item: MaxKare exercise row machine (listed as an exercise bike)

Condition: Great condition

Location: Old William Penn/N Hills, Murrysville, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

This MaxKare exercise machine is ready for your home workouts. The poster notes it’s in great condition, so it should be a solid pick if you want to build a small home gym. You haul — you’ll need to bring help or a vehicle that can fit the machine.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Purple Roadmaster mountain bike and Huffy girls bike

Condition: Roadmaster in good condition, Huffy in excellent condition

Location: Old William Penn/N Hills, Murrysville, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

Two free bikes from one neighbor:

Purple Roadmaster mountain bike in good condition

in Huffy girls bike in excellent condition

Perfect for kids or teens who need a bike, or as backup rides for the family. You haul, so plan to bring a vehicle or bike rack.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of 2 adjustable dress forms (one black, one floral)

Condition: Not stated, but described as ideal for sewing/tailoring

Location: Old William Penn/N Hills, Murrysville, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

This set includes one black and one floral dress form, both adjustable. Great for sewing, tailoring, or fashion design projects at home. If you sew or alter clothes, these could be very handy. You haul — they should be light enough to fit in a car.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: GE 7.5-foot Christmas tree, model 21118LO, 1400 lights

Condition: Working condition

Height: 7.5 feet

Location: Old William Penn/N Hills, Murrysville, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

A 7.5-foot GE Christmas tree with 1400 lights is available in working condition. Nice option if you need a tree for the holidays without spending money. It will likely come apart into sections, but still plan space in your car. You haul.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Murrysville tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.