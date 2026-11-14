Murrieta’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from lab work to home health. If you want patient-facing work without a long commute, these are worth a look.

Employer: Foundation Laboratory

Foundation Laboratory Location: Murrieta, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Temporary, part-time, as-needed

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour

Hands-on role drawing and processing blood samples, keeping supplies stocked, and following lab safety rules. Great if you have a current CA CPT1 license, some phlebotomy (especially pediatrics) experience, and want flexible, variable hours.

Employer: Mission Healthcare

Location: Murrieta, CA and surrounding cities

Type: Full-time, Home Health

Pay: $55 – $60 (depending on experience)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm

Home health PT role where you visit patients, build treatment plans, and help them stay safe and mobile at home. Comes with a 401(k), mileage reimbursement, PTO, and medical/dental/vision for 30+ hours/week, plus support for tuition and relocation.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Murrieta, CA

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:30am–11:30am, rotational weekends

Pay: $24.00 – $25.70 per hour

Morning shift role collecting and processing specimens, entering data, and helping patients at a busy lab. You’ll need a state phlebotomy license (not NHA in CA) and comfort with computers; part-time staff can access 401(k) with match, paid time off (if 20+ hrs), bonuses, and education assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.