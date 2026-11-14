Murrieta’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like working with their hands and seeing the finished product. Here are several local roles with steady hours and good long-term potential.

Employer: Liberty Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.

Liberty Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. Location: Murrieta, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $33.00/hour

Perks: Paid vacation & sick time, health insurance, 401(k) matching, company truck, fuel card, company phone & iPad

20+ year local company looking for a plumber with 3–5+ years residential experience who can handle all facets of home plumbing. Expect 40+ hours a week, steady work across the Inland Empire and North San Diego, and a fully stocked company vehicle.

Employer: CarMax

CarMax Location: Murrieta, CA (Madison Ave store)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.45 – $32.03/hour

Perks: Paid sick time, vacation, holidays, training, modern climate‑controlled shop

Hands-on role doing masking, sanding, grinding, priming, and refinishing to get vehicles sale-ready in a clean, modern shop. Good fit if you like detailed bodywork, want steady 2nd-shift hours, and are open to ongoing training and certifications.

Employer: Eleven Western Builders, Inc.

Location: Murrieta, CA (travel to retail sites in the West)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $34/hour

Perks: Annual performance bonus, health benefits, 401(k), company vehicle & gas card, company phone, paid holidays, vacation & sick time

Field role for an experienced carpenter/handyman with 5+ years maintenance and 3+ years commercial/retail construction. You’ll install fixtures, doors, cabinetry, and décor, troubleshoot issues, and travel to retail sites, with strong focus on craftsmanship and safety.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer offers room to grow and learn new skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.