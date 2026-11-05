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Murrieta
Night road work on Jefferson Avenue in Murrieta
5 days ago
Night road work is underway on Jefferson Avenue between Los Alamos Road and Nutmeg Street, where crews are grinding old pavement and adding new asphalt to fix the road. Work is expected to finish by mid-November 2026, depending on weather. Drivers should slow down, use care in the work zone, and watch for workers and equipment.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Murrieta - City Government
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