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🏥 Murrieta Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical Roles Now Hiring
Murrieta’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses, imaging pros, and allied health. Here are a few strong openings worth a look this week.
Registered Nurse – Intensive Care (Travel ICU RN)
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Nursing
- Location: Murrieta, CA
- Type: Full-time, Travel
- Pay: $2,733 – $2,873 per week (12-hour day shifts)
- Start date: 11/30/2026
Travel ICU role in a medical ICU caring for complex cases with state-of-the-art equipment and a patient-focused team. Includes free private housing, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), life and disability coverage, and free CE for travelers. Requires CA RN license, ACLS, BLS, and ICU experience.
Per Diem Sonographer (OB/GYN)
- Employer: Rancho Health MSO, Inc
- Location: Murrieta, CA
- Type: Per diem (2–3 shifts/week, 8 AM–5 PM)
- Salary: Not listed
OB/GYN sonography role doing diagnostic ultrasounds and providing preliminary reports to physicians. Great fit if you like steady daytime hours and working closely with OB/GYN or perinatology teams. Requires accredited ultrasound program, NT certification, ARDMS registry (OB/GYN a plus), 5+ years’ experience, and comfort with GE equipment and Epic.
Registered Dietician – Skilled Nursing Facility
- Employer: Murrieta Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Location: Murrieta, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the dietary department at a 145-bed skilled nursing facility, overseeing menus, special diets, inspections, and staff. Good match if you enjoy both clinical nutrition and management. Requires a Bachelor’s in Dietetics, active CA Dietician license, and 2+ years supervisory experience in a SNF or hospital.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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