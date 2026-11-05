🏥 Murrieta Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical Roles Now Hiring

Murrieta’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses, imaging pros, and allied health. Here are a few strong openings worth a look this week.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Nursing

AMN Healthcare Nursing Location: Murrieta, CA

Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: $2,733 – $2,873 per week (12-hour day shifts)

(12-hour day shifts) Start date: 11/30/2026

Travel ICU role in a medical ICU caring for complex cases with state-of-the-art equipment and a patient-focused team. Includes free private housing, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), life and disability coverage, and free CE for travelers. Requires CA RN license, ACLS, BLS, and ICU experience.

Employer: Rancho Health MSO, Inc

Location: Murrieta, CA

Type: Per diem (2–3 shifts/week, 8 AM–5 PM)

Salary: Not listed

OB/GYN sonography role doing diagnostic ultrasounds and providing preliminary reports to physicians. Great fit if you like steady daytime hours and working closely with OB/GYN or perinatology teams. Requires accredited ultrasound program, NT certification, ARDMS registry (OB/GYN a plus), 5+ years’ experience, and comfort with GE equipment and Epic.

Employer: Murrieta Health and Rehabilitation Center

Location: Murrieta, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the dietary department at a 145-bed skilled nursing facility, overseeing menus, special diets, inspections, and staff. Good match if you enjoy both clinical nutrition and management. Requires a Bachelor’s in Dietetics, active CA Dietician license, and 2+ years supervisory experience in a SNF or hospital.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.