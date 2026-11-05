🛒 Murrells Inlet Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Murrells Inlet has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from peaceful garden vibes to busy retail. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Brookgreen Gardens

Brookgreen Gardens Location: Murrells Inlet, SC

Type: Part-time (up to 28 hrs/week)

Pay: Starting at $13.00/hour

Work in a stunning setting with gardens, art, and wildlife while greeting guests, selling tickets, and helping visitors plan their day. Includes flexible scheduling, household membership, free daily access to Huntington Beach State Park, employee discounts, and access to a 403(b) with employer match after eligibility.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Murrells Inlet, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes competitive wages & benefits)

Support the store manager with sales, customer service, and daily store operations, including opening/closing and supervising the team. Comes with paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, medical/dental/vision, tuition assistance, and room to grow your career.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.