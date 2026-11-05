🏥 Murrells Inlet Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles Open Now

Murrells Inlet’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, pharmacies, and senior living communities all hiring. If you’re ready for a steady role where your skills really matter, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Publix Pharmacy

Publix Pharmacy Location: Murrells Inlet, SC (floats to area stores)

(floats to area stores) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as a floating pharmacist supporting multiple Publix locations, with a strong focus on patient counseling, immunizations, and MTM services. Publix offers a patient-centered environment, employee stock ownership, 401(k), health benefits, paid time off, and is known for promoting from within.

Employer: Tidelands Health

Location: Murrells Inlet, SC

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts

Salary: Not listed

Join the region’s largest health system as an ED RN, providing hands-on care, assessments, and medication administration in a fast-paced emergency setting. Requires an SC RN license and BLS (with ACLS, TNCC, and other certs on a timeline), and offers the backing of a large, mission-driven employer with many locations.

Employer: Inlet Coastal Resort (family-owned senior living community)

(family-owned senior living community) Location: Murrells Inlet, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a memory care program in a hands-on leadership role, coordinating care plans, supporting residents with dementia, and supervising caregivers and CNAs. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years in memory care or senior living, strong communication skills, and want close relationships with residents and families.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.