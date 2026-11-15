Murray’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring people who want steady hours and room to grow. If you like fast-paced work and friendly teams, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Cafe Zupas Location: Murray, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Daytime prep and kitchen work with 5 raises in your first year, a set schedule, and no Sundays, early mornings, or late nights. You get a free meal every shift, hands-on training, and a clear path into leadership in a modern, upbeat kitchen (no grease or fryers).

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Cafe Zupas Location: Murray, UT

Type: Part-time (personalized schedules; some full-time options)

(personalized schedules; some full-time options) Salary: Not listed

Great for evenings: no Sundays or late nights, and no experience needed. You can earn 6 raises in your first year, get a free high-quality meal each shift, and work in a positive, fast-paced spot where you can grow into leadership.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Cafe Zupas Location: Murray, UT (multi-unit role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive pay)

Multi-unit leadership role for someone with 2–5 years of district/multi-unit experience. You’ll support several restaurants, coach leaders, drive sales and labor goals, enjoy a set 5-day schedule with two days off, no Sundays, benefits, PTO, 401K, free meals, and even an annual international incentive trip.

Employer: Domino’s (Islands to Salt Lake LLC)

Location: Murray, UT

Type: Full-time, hourly (overtime available)

(overtime available) Salary: Not listed

Shift lead role built for future managers: you’ll help run the store, lead the team, and learn the business with weekly paychecks, monthly manager bonuses, health, dental, vision after 90 days, paid vacation, and pizza discounts. Strong path to move up to general manager or even franchise owner.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good food jobs in Murray go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.