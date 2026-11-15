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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Murray
Murray has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. All of these pups are at the Humane Society of Utah and are hoping to meet their new families soon.
Dally
- Breed: Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Cream
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
- Phone: (801) 261-2919
Dally is a beautiful white/cream husky mix with a soft, medium build. She’s an adult girl, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of energy and love to give.
👉 Meet Dally and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dilly
- Breed: Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Cream
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
- Phone: (801) 261-2919
Dilly is another lovely white/cream husky mix. As an adult female, she’s ready to settle into a home that can give her regular exercise and a comfy spot to relax.
👉 Meet Dilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dee
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
- Phone: (801) 261-2919
Dee is a cream-colored baby mixed-breed pup with lots of growing and learning ahead of her. She’ll need a family ready for puppy training, patience, and playtime.
👉 Meet Dee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bruce
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
- Phone: (801) 261-2919
Bruce is a young black Lab mix, a great age for training and bonding. He’s likely to enjoy activity, walks, and time with his people.
👉 Meet Bruce and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Yoshi
- Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
- Phone: (801) 261-2919
Yoshi is a small young Chihuahua mix with a tan and black coat. She’s a great option if you’re looking for a smaller companion to share your home and lap.
👉 Meet Yoshi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hype
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/White
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
- Phone: (801) 261-2919
Hype is a large cream-and-white adult pit bull mix. He’ll do best with a family ready for a strong, loving dog who enjoys attention and structure.
👉 Meet Hype and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dennis
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
- Phone: (801) 261-2919
Dennis is a cream-colored baby mixed-breed boy. He’s at the perfect age to grow up with your family and learn good manners from the start.
👉 Meet Dennis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rue
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / French Bulldog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black
- Adoption Fee: See shelter for details
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
- Phone: (801) 261-2919
Rue is an adult female mix of Australian Cattle Dog and French Bulldog with a rich brown and black coat. She may be a nice match for someone who enjoys an active but compact companion.
👉 Meet Rue and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Murray, UT, consider visiting the Humane Society of Utah to meet these dogs in person. A quick call to (801) 261-2919 can help you learn more about any pup that caught your eye.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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