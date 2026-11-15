Murray has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. All of these pups are at the Humane Society of Utah and are hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Cream

White/Cream Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Dally is a beautiful white/cream husky mix with a soft, medium build. She’s an adult girl, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of energy and love to give.

👉 Meet Dally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Cream

White/Cream Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Dilly is another lovely white/cream husky mix. As an adult female, she’s ready to settle into a home that can give her regular exercise and a comfy spot to relax.

👉 Meet Dilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Dee is a cream-colored baby mixed-breed pup with lots of growing and learning ahead of her. She’ll need a family ready for puppy training, patience, and playtime.

👉 Meet Dee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Bruce is a young black Lab mix, a great age for training and bonding. He’s likely to enjoy activity, walks, and time with his people.

👉 Meet Bruce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Yoshi is a small young Chihuahua mix with a tan and black coat. She’s a great option if you’re looking for a smaller companion to share your home and lap.

👉 Meet Yoshi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Large)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/White

Cream/White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Hype is a large cream-and-white adult pit bull mix. He’ll do best with a family ready for a strong, loving dog who enjoys attention and structure.

👉 Meet Hype and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Dennis is a cream-colored baby mixed-breed boy. He’s at the perfect age to grow up with your family and learn good manners from the start.

👉 Meet Dennis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / French Bulldog

Australian Cattle Dog / French Bulldog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black

Brown/Chocolate/Black Adoption Fee: See shelter for details

See shelter for details Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Rue is an adult female mix of Australian Cattle Dog and French Bulldog with a rich brown and black coat. She may be a nice match for someone who enjoys an active but compact companion.

👉 Meet Rue and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Murray, UT, consider visiting the Humane Society of Utah to meet these dogs in person. A quick call to (801) 261-2919 can help you learn more about any pup that caught your eye.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.