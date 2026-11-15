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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Senior Cats Ready for Adoption in Murray
Looking for a new feline friend in Murray, UT? These adoptable cats at the Humane Society of Utah are waiting for a cozy home and a person to love.
Pluto
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah — (801) 261-2919
Pluto is a young brown tabby boy looking for his first real home. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of learning together, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Pluto and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Beebee
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah — (801) 261-2919
Beebee is a young black kitty with a very budget-friendly adoption fee, perfect if you’re hoping to help a cat in need without a big upfront cost.
👉 Meet Beebee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Socks
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby/white
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah — (801) 261-2919
Socks is a handsome senior boy with a brown tabby and white coat. His adoption fee is fully waived, making it easier to open your home to an older cat who still has lots of love to give.
👉 Meet Socks and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blink
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah — (801) 261-2919
Blink is a fluffy orange/red longhair kitten, perfect for someone who loves brushing and grooming time with their cat.
👉 Meet Blink and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Squirrel
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or blue
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah — (801) 261-2919
Squirrel is an adult gray/blue mediumhair boy with a low adoption fee, a nice choice if you’d like a cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage.
👉 Meet Squirrel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lili
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah — (801) 261-2919
Lili is a black shorthair kitten looking for a safe, loving home where she can grow up and feel secure.
👉 Meet Lili and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Good Charlotte
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange or red
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah — (801) 261-2919
Good Charlotte is an orange/red mediumhair kitten, ideal if you’re hoping to raise a young cat from the start.
👉 Meet Good Charlotte and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Weezer
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah — (801) 261-2919
Weezer is a black mediumhair kitten ready to start life with a new family who can guide him as he grows.
👉 Meet Weezer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Murray, Utah, consider visiting the Humane Society of Utah or calling (801) 261-2919 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.