Looking for a new feline friend in Murray, UT? These adoptable cats at the Humane Society of Utah are waiting for a cozy home and a person to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah — (801) 261-2919

Pluto is a young brown tabby boy looking for his first real home. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of learning together, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Pluto and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah — (801) 261-2919

Beebee is a young black kitty with a very budget-friendly adoption fee, perfect if you’re hoping to help a cat in need without a big upfront cost.

👉 Meet Beebee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby/white

Brown tabby/white Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah — (801) 261-2919

Socks is a handsome senior boy with a brown tabby and white coat. His adoption fee is fully waived, making it easier to open your home to an older cat who still has lots of love to give.

👉 Meet Socks and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah — (801) 261-2919

Blink is a fluffy orange/red longhair kitten, perfect for someone who loves brushing and grooming time with their cat.

👉 Meet Blink and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah — (801) 261-2919

Squirrel is an adult gray/blue mediumhair boy with a low adoption fee, a nice choice if you’d like a cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage.

👉 Meet Squirrel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah — (801) 261-2919

Lili is a black shorthair kitten looking for a safe, loving home where she can grow up and feel secure.

👉 Meet Lili and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah — (801) 261-2919

Good Charlotte is an orange/red mediumhair kitten, ideal if you’re hoping to raise a young cat from the start.

👉 Meet Good Charlotte and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah — (801) 261-2919

Weezer is a black mediumhair kitten ready to start life with a new family who can guide him as he grows.

👉 Meet Weezer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Murray, Utah, consider visiting the Humane Society of Utah or calling (801) 261-2919 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.