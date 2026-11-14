Murray’s retail scene around Fashion Place is busy and hiring. If you like fashion, home décor, or beauty, there are several solid options with clear hourly pay and store discounts.

Employer: H&M

H&M Location: Murray, UT (Fashion Place)

Type: Contract / Seasonal, Hourly, Non-Exempt

Pay: $15.50/hour

Seasonal role helping shoppers with outfits, trends, and styling while keeping the sales floor stocked and tidy. Good fit if you love fashion, enjoy talking with customers, and want an employee discount across H&M Group brands plus access to training and growth.

Employer: H&M

H&M Location: Murray, UT (Fashion Place)

Type: Part-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt

Pay: $15.50/hour

Ongoing part-time version of the Sales Advisor role with similar duties: styling customers, promoting the loyalty app, and supporting fitting rooms and checkout. Comes with global development opportunities and a broad staff discount on H&M, COS, & Other Stories, and more.

Employer: Madewell (J.Crew Group)

(J.Crew Group) Location: Murray, UT

Type: Part-Time, Seasonal

Pay Range: $13.50 – $15.52/hour

Help customers find their style in a denim-focused brand, support sales, and handle basic store tasks. Perks include up to 60% off J.Crew, J.Crew Factory, and Madewell, plus potential bonus programs and a 401(k) with company match (eligibility varies).

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Murray, UT (Fashion Place)

Type: Full-Time

Pay Range: $19.70 – $20.50/hour + 3% commission on Beauty

Full-time beauty role focused on Chanel makeup and skincare, doing applications, skincare analyses, and booking appointments. Includes commission, Nordstrom merchandise discount, medical/vision/dental, retirement, PTO, and holidays (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Crate & Barrel

Location: Murray, UT

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Leadership role owning visual merchandising and store presentation, from floorsets and product flow to training the visual team. Great if you have 2+ years retail leadership, love home décor, and want to coach a team while driving sales and KPIs.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.