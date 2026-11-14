Murray has some very special cats and kittens waiting for a cozy, loving home. Here are a few who could be your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

(all) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Contact: (801) 261-2919

Bubbles is a sleek young black beauty with a soft medium coat. She’s looking for a safe indoor home and a family to call her own.

👉 Meet Bubbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Contact: (801) 261-2919

Dude is a tiny gray-and-white boy who’s just starting life and ready to grow up with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Dude and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

(all) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Contact: (801) 261-2919

Bella is a sweet black kitten who would love a gentle home where she can play, nap, and feel safe.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Contact: (801) 261-2919

Mimi is a young tortoiseshell kitten with a striking coat and lots of kitten energy to share with her new family.

👉 Meet Mimi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Contact: (801) 261-2919

Bubu Lubu is another beautiful tortie kitten, ready to settle into a forever home that will guide her through her playful kitten months.

👉 Meet Bubu Lubu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 8 years old )

Adult (about ) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (mostly)

Black (mostly) Adoption fee: $0 (private owner rehoming)

(private owner rehoming) Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Murray, UT)

Contact: Through the Adopt-a-Pet listing

Pocket is a sweet 8-year-old girl who loves to be near her people. She’s a quiet “watcher” and also very cuddly, happy to snuggle on your lap. She has done fine with dogs when introduced slowly and with supervision.

Pocket used to be an indoor/outdoor cat and really misses being able to roam. She needs a home where she can safely enjoy some outdoor time again, along with a family who will love her gentle, calm nature.

👉 Meet Pocket and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Murray, UT, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats or kittens. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their links or telling a friend can make a big difference.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.