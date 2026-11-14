Looking for a loyal friend in Murray, Utah? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Humane Society of Utah for someone to bring them home and love them.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Jane is a beautiful black and white medium-sized mixed breed girl. She’s an adult dog, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home routine with you.

👉 Meet Jane and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Bagel is a handsome black and white medium mixed breed boy. As an adult, he’s ready to learn your routine and be a steady companion by your side.

👉 Meet Bagel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog Mix

Australian Cattle Dog Mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Rukus is an adult Australian Cattle Dog mix, a type often known for being smart and active. He’s a striking black and white boy who may be a great match for someone who enjoys getting outside and staying busy.

👉 Meet Rukus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd Mix

Australian Shepherd Mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Fennel is a gorgeous Australian Shepherd mix with a rich mix of black, tan, yellow, and fawn in his coat. As an adult dog, he’s ready to bond closely with his new family and learn whatever you’d like to teach him.

👉 Meet Fennel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Cream

White/Cream Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Dally is a lovely white/cream Husky mix. She’s an adult girl who may be a great fit for someone who enjoys walks, playtime, and a bit of Husky charm in their life.

👉 Meet Dally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Cream

White/Cream Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Dilly is another beautiful white/cream Husky mix girl. She’s also an adult, ready to leave shelter life behind and join a loving home that enjoys an active, fun companion.

👉 Meet Dilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog Mix

French Bulldog Mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Soy is a cream-colored French Bulldog mix with that classic, compact look many people love. As an adult, she’s ready to settle into a cozy home and soak up attention from her new family.

👉 Meet Soy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Murray, UT, consider visiting the Humane Society of Utah or calling (801) 261-2919 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help each pup find a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.