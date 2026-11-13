Murray’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused jobs. Here are a few solid openings if you enjoy good food and friendly service.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Cafe Zupas Location: Murray, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

No experience needed, and you can work flexible AM or PM shifts with Sundays off. You’ll prep house-made dishes, run the register, and take care of guests, with perks like free meals each shift and chances for multiple raises in your first year.

Employer: CSC Generation / Sur La Table

Location: Murray, UT

Type: Part-time, seasonal (12–16 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you love cooking and teaching others. You’ll support cooking classes, help chefs with prep and cleanup, and assist on the sales floor, with employee discounts and a fun, hands-on kitchen retail environment.

Employer: Fogo de Chão

Location: Murray, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you have 2+ years in restaurant/retail/hospitality and enjoy planning events. You’ll coordinate catering orders and deliveries, work directly with guests, and may use your own car for offsite events, with access to health and voluntary benefits even as a part-timer.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.