🏥 Murray, Utah Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Murray’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on lab work to trauma-focused therapy. Here are a few solid roles hiring now.

Employer: THRIVE Center for Survivors of Torture

THRIVE Center for Survivors of Torture Location: Murray, UT

Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $29–31/hr (CSW or equivalent); $34–40/hr (LCSW or equivalent)

Work with refugees and asylum seekers as part of a trauma-informed team, providing individual, family, and group therapy. Strong benefits (80% employer-paid health, 401k with 3% match, paid self-care time) and a mission-driven, multicultural environment.

Employer: Dominion Diagnostics

Dominion Diagnostics Location: Murray, UT (multiple clinic locations)

Type: Likely part-time, weekdays only (set schedule listed)

Likely (set schedule listed) Schedule: Mon–Thu 8:30am–2pm & 3pm–6pm; Fri 8:30am–2pm & 3pm–5pm

Pay: Not listed

Collect urine and blood samples for drug testing, enter orders, and prep specimens for shipping. No major holidays, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, bonus eligible), and lots of continuing education for phlebotomy pros.

Employer: Intermountain Health

Intermountain Health Location: TOSH, Murray, UT (outreach to local schools)

(outreach to local schools) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, benefits-eligible

Pay: $26.74 – $41.28/hr (DOE)

Support high school and community athletes with on-field coverage, rehab, and return-to-play decisions. Good fit if you like sports medicine, flexible hours, and building relationships with coaches, parents, and students.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.