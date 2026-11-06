🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Murray

Murray has some wonderful dogs waiting at the Humane Society of Utah for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups would love to meet you.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Toothless is a handsome black Lab mix who’s all grown up and ready for a stable, loving home. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and may be a good fit for families who want a more settled companion. Contact the shelter to learn more about his personality and needs.

👉 Meet Toothless and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/White

Cream/White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Sparta Lapis is a striking cream and white Husky who will catch your eye right away. As an adult Husky, she may do best with an active person or family who can give her exercise and structure. Call the shelter to ask about her energy level and how she does with other pets and kids.

👉 Meet Sparta Lapis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Rex is a large-breed puppy with a beautiful black and brown coat. As a baby, he’ll need training, patience, and plenty of time to grow into a well-mannered adult dog. If you’re ready for puppy energy and commitment, Rex could be a great match.

👉 Meet Rex and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs sounds like a good fit, please call the Humane Society of Utah at (801) 261-2919 or visit their website to set up a meet-and-greet. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Murray can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.