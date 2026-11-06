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🐱 Murray Cats Ready for Adoption — Kittens, Adults & Seniors
Looking for a new feline friend in Murray, UT? The Humane Society of Utah has several wonderful cats and kittens hoping to go home soon, including some with reduced or waived fees.
Blisa
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived adult)
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
- Phone: (801) 261-2919
Blisa is a beautiful tortie adult cat with her adoption fee already covered, making it easier to bring her home.
👉 Meet Blisa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sasha
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
- Phone: (801) 261-2919
Sasha is a sleek black medium-haired adult cat with a very affordable adoption fee.
👉 Meet Sasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Simba
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
- Phone: (801) 261-2919
Simba is another lovely tortoiseshell adult, perfect if you love those marbled coats.
👉 Meet Simba and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dolly Llama
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White / Tan or Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
- Phone: (801) 261-2919
Dolly Llama is a young kitten with a soft white and tan coat, ready to grow up with her new family.
👉 Meet Dolly Llama and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chestnut
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby / White
- Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived adult)
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
- Phone: (801) 261-2919
Chestnut is a brown tabby and white adult cat whose adoption fee has been fully waived.
👉 Meet Chestnut and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nalu
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray / Blue
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
- Phone: (801) 261-2919
Nalu is a handsome gray/blue medium-haired adult male cat with a modest adoption fee.
👉 Meet Nalu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Monkey
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
- Phone: (801) 261-2919
Monkey is a fluffy long-haired black adult cat, ideal for someone who loves grooming and soft coats.
👉 Meet Monkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Asher
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
- Phone: (801) 261-2919
Asher is a sleek black shorthaired adult male cat with a low adoption fee.
👉 Meet Asher and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Estimate Ideology
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
- Phone: (801) 261-2919
Estimate Ideology is a black kitten looking for a home to grow, play, and learn in.
👉 Meet Estimate Ideology and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bat Woman
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black / White
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
- Phone: (801) 261-2919
Bat Woman is a striking black and white adult cat with a fun, superhero-style name.
👉 Meet Bat Woman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Conceptual Paradigm
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
- Phone: (801) 261-2919
Conceptual Paradigm is a black kitten with a big name and a fresh start ahead.
👉 Meet Conceptual Paradigm and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Selene
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
- Phone: (801) 261-2919
Selene is a young black cat, a nice middle ground between kitten energy and adult calm.
👉 Meet Selene and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Odin
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived adult)
- Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
- Phone: (801) 261-2919
Odin is a long-haired black adult male cat with a waived adoption fee, ready for a loving home.
👉 Meet Odin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Utah in Murray or calling (801) 261-2919 to ask about these adoptable kitties. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.