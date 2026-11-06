🐱 Murray Cats Ready for Adoption — Kittens, Adults & Seniors

Looking for a new feline friend in Murray, UT? The Humane Society of Utah has several wonderful cats and kittens hoping to go home soon, including some with reduced or waived fees.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived adult)

(fee-waived adult) Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Blisa is a beautiful tortie adult cat with her adoption fee already covered, making it easier to bring her home.

👉 Meet Blisa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Sasha is a sleek black medium-haired adult cat with a very affordable adoption fee.

👉 Meet Sasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Simba is another lovely tortoiseshell adult, perfect if you love those marbled coats.

👉 Meet Simba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: White / Tan or Fawn

White / Tan or Fawn Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Dolly Llama is a young kitten with a soft white and tan coat, ready to grow up with her new family.

👉 Meet Dolly Llama and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby / White

Brown Tabby / White Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived adult)

(fee-waived adult) Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Chestnut is a brown tabby and white adult cat whose adoption fee has been fully waived.

👉 Meet Chestnut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray / Blue

Gray / Blue Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Nalu is a handsome gray/blue medium-haired adult male cat with a modest adoption fee.

👉 Meet Nalu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Monkey is a fluffy long-haired black adult cat, ideal for someone who loves grooming and soft coats.

👉 Meet Monkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Asher is a sleek black shorthaired adult male cat with a low adoption fee.

👉 Meet Asher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Estimate Ideology is a black kitten looking for a home to grow, play, and learn in.

👉 Meet Estimate Ideology and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black / White

Black / White Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Bat Woman is a striking black and white adult cat with a fun, superhero-style name.

👉 Meet Bat Woman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Conceptual Paradigm is a black kitten with a big name and a fresh start ahead.

👉 Meet Conceptual Paradigm and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Selene is a young black cat, a nice middle ground between kitten energy and adult calm.

👉 Meet Selene and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived adult)

(fee-waived adult) Shelter: Humane Society of Utah

Phone: (801) 261-2919

Odin is a long-haired black adult male cat with a waived adoption fee, ready for a loving home.

👉 Meet Odin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Utah in Murray or calling (801) 261-2919 to ask about these adoptable kitties. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.