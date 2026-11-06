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Murray

🐱 Murray Cats Ready for Adoption — Kittens, Adults & Seniors

8 days ago

Looking for a new feline friend in Murray, UT? The Humane Society of Utah has several wonderful cats and kittens hoping to go home soon, including some with reduced or waived fees.

Blisa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNicD_1GoQQvT900
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tortoiseshell
  • Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived adult)
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
  • Phone: (801) 261-2919

Blisa is a beautiful tortie adult cat with her adoption fee already covered, making it easier to bring her home.
👉 Meet Blisa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Sasha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22FAD7_1GoQQvT900
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption Fee: $25
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
  • Phone: (801) 261-2919

Sasha is a sleek black medium-haired adult cat with a very affordable adoption fee.
👉 Meet Sasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Simba

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tortoiseshell
  • Adoption Fee: $25
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
  • Phone: (801) 261-2919

Simba is another lovely tortoiseshell adult, perfect if you love those marbled coats.
👉 Meet Simba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Dolly Llama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3Szu_1GoQQvT900
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White / Tan or Fawn
  • Adoption Fee: $125
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
  • Phone: (801) 261-2919

Dolly Llama is a young kitten with a soft white and tan coat, ready to grow up with her new family.
👉 Meet Dolly Llama and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Chestnut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NYyJQ_1GoQQvT900
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown Tabby / White
  • Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived adult)
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
  • Phone: (801) 261-2919

Chestnut is a brown tabby and white adult cat whose adoption fee has been fully waived.
👉 Meet Chestnut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nalu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKv5g_1GoQQvT900
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray / Blue
  • Adoption Fee: $25
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
  • Phone: (801) 261-2919

Nalu is a handsome gray/blue medium-haired adult male cat with a modest adoption fee.
👉 Meet Nalu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Monkey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ifJ5L_1GoQQvT900
  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption Fee: $25
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
  • Phone: (801) 261-2919

Monkey is a fluffy long-haired black adult cat, ideal for someone who loves grooming and soft coats.
👉 Meet Monkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Asher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30OZ5y_1GoQQvT900
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption Fee: $25
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
  • Phone: (801) 261-2919

Asher is a sleek black shorthaired adult male cat with a low adoption fee.
👉 Meet Asher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Estimate Ideology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47vvOg_1GoQQvT900
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption Fee: $125
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
  • Phone: (801) 261-2919

Estimate Ideology is a black kitten looking for a home to grow, play, and learn in.
👉 Meet Estimate Ideology and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bat Woman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22qrgs_1GoQQvT900
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black / White
  • Adoption Fee: $25
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
  • Phone: (801) 261-2919

Bat Woman is a striking black and white adult cat with a fun, superhero-style name.
👉 Meet Bat Woman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Conceptual Paradigm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HjAQl_1GoQQvT900
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption Fee: $125
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
  • Phone: (801) 261-2919

Conceptual Paradigm is a black kitten with a big name and a fresh start ahead.
👉 Meet Conceptual Paradigm and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Selene

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HU8N7_1GoQQvT900
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption Fee: $75
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
  • Phone: (801) 261-2919

Selene is a young black cat, a nice middle ground between kitten energy and adult calm.
👉 Meet Selene and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Odin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IzR9T_1GoQQvT900
  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived adult)
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Utah
  • Phone: (801) 261-2919

Odin is a long-haired black adult male cat with a waived adoption fee, ready for a loving home.
👉 Meet Odin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Utah in Murray or calling (801) 261-2919 to ask about these adoptable kitties. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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