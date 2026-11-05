📋 Murray, UT Admin Jobs with Multiple Front Desk & Office Roles

Murray has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from medical front desk to design support and dealership reception. Good options if you like staying organized, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: TaylorMED MRI

TaylorMED MRI Location: Murray, UT (with possible PRN shifts at other nearby offices)

(with possible PRN shifts at other nearby offices) Salary: $16.00/hour

Type: Part-time, ~22–28 hours/week, weekdays and Saturdays, PRN shifts between 7:30 AM–8:30 PM

You’ll be the welcoming face at a growing MRI clinic—greeting patients, answering phones, scheduling, updating charts, and taking payments. Great fit if you’re organized, friendly, comfortable with computers, and open to flexible shifts; bilingual English/Spanish is a big plus.

Employer: Fire Engineering Company, Inc.

Location: Murray, UT

Salary: $20.00–$25.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, day shift (40 hours/week)

Support the design team by preparing submittal packages, tracking approvals, organizing files, and handling project paperwork. This role stands out for its steady weekday schedule and strong benefits, including ESOP, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, and retirement plan—great if you’re detail-focused and like working with technical documents.

Employer: Murdock Hyundai of Murray

Location: Murray, UT

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay mentioned)

Not listed (competitive pay mentioned) Type: Full-time

Be the first person customers see and hear at a busy dealership—greeting guests, answering phones, routing questions, and helping sales, service, and accounting with light admin work. Good option if you like a fast-paced, people-heavy role with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s room to grow or shift roles once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.