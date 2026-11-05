undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Murray
🏥 Murray, Utah Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Murray’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like direct patient care or more strategic work. Here are a few strong roles hiring now.
Risk Adjustment Strategic Partner (Hybrid)
- Employer: Intermountain Health / SelectHealth
- Location: Murray, UT (Hybrid – mostly remote, local clinic travel)
- Salary: $44.99–$69.44/hour
- Type: Full-time
This role is all about big-picture population health: you’ll partner with clinics and providers on risk adjustment, HEDIS, STAR measures, and value-based care. Good fit if you’re data-savvy, love provider relations, and want a strategic job with independent work and minimal supervision.
Mobile Phlebotomist
- Employer: Intermountain Health
- Location: TOSH – Murray, UT
- Salary: $19.50–$26.48/hour
- Type: Full-time
You’ll travel to patient homes, care facilities, and health fairs to collect lab specimens, plus support outreach phlebotomy in Intermountain facilities. Great if you like being on the move, working independently, and building hands-on experience for a long-term healthcare career.
Physical Therapist (Outpatient Orthopedics)
- Employer: Mountain Land Physical Therapy Partners
- Location: 5316 S. Woodrow St., Suite 100, Murray, UT 84107
- Salary: $77,000–$105,000/year (base + revenue sharing)
- Type: Full-time
Outpatient ortho role with 1:1 patient time, no weekends, and a manageable 11–12 patients/day. Includes student loan repayment ($5,250/year), strong benefits, and clear growth paths into leadership and advanced clinical tracks.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be an even better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.