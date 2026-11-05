🏥 Murray, Utah Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Murray’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like direct patient care or more strategic work. Here are a few strong roles hiring now.

Employer: Intermountain Health / SelectHealth

Intermountain Health / SelectHealth Location: Murray, UT (Hybrid – mostly remote, local clinic travel)

Salary: $44.99–$69.44/hour

Type: Full-time

This role is all about big-picture population health: you’ll partner with clinics and providers on risk adjustment, HEDIS, STAR measures, and value-based care. Good fit if you’re data-savvy, love provider relations, and want a strategic job with independent work and minimal supervision.

Employer: Intermountain Health

Intermountain Health Location: TOSH – Murray, UT

Salary: $19.50–$26.48/hour

Type: Full-time

You’ll travel to patient homes, care facilities, and health fairs to collect lab specimens, plus support outreach phlebotomy in Intermountain facilities. Great if you like being on the move, working independently, and building hands-on experience for a long-term healthcare career.

Employer: Mountain Land Physical Therapy Partners

Location: 5316 S. Woodrow St., Suite 100, Murray, UT 84107

Salary: $77,000–$105,000/year (base + revenue sharing)

Type: Full-time

Outpatient ortho role with 1:1 patient time, no weekends, and a manageable 11–12 patients/day. Includes student loan repayment ($5,250/year), strong benefits, and clear growth paths into leadership and advanced clinical tracks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.