Four tiny kittens in Murray, KY are hoping to find their first real homes. All are babies at Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter and come with vaccines, microchip, and basic medical care included in their adoption fee.

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter

Adoption fee: $60 (cash or check)

(cash or check) Spay/neuter: Currently intact – an $80 good-faith spay/neuter deposit is collected at adoption (check will be cashed)

Currently – an is collected at adoption (check will be cashed) What’s included: Microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any medical care she needed while at the shelter

Microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any medical care she needed while at the shelter How to apply: Visit: https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ to fill out an application Email it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov Call the shelter at (270) 759-4141 with questions



👉 Meet Lotti and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter

Adoption fee: $60 (cash or check)

(cash or check) Spay/neuter: Currently intact – $80 good-faith spay/neuter deposit due at adoption

Currently – due at adoption What’s included: Microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any medical care she needed while in shelter care

Microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any medical care she needed while in shelter care How to apply: Fill out the form at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ Email to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov Call (270) 759-4141 for more info or to ask about meeting her



👉 Meet Lint and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter

Adoption fee: $60 (cash or check)

(cash or check) Spay/neuter: Currently intact – $80 good-faith spay/neuter deposit collected at adoption

Currently – collected at adoption What’s included: Microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any medical care she needed while at the shelter

Microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any medical care she needed while at the shelter How to apply: Complete the application at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ Email it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov Call (270) 759-4141 with questions or to confirm she’s still available



👉 Meet Lyric and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter

Adoption fee: $60 (cash or check)

(cash or check) Spay/neuter: Currently intact – $80 good-faith spay/neuter deposit due at adoption

Currently – due at adoption What’s included: Microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any medical care she needed while in shelter care

Microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any medical care she needed while in shelter care How to apply: Fill out the application at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ Email to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov Call (270) 759-4141 to ask about visiting Shirley



👉 Meet Shirley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Murray, KY and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider one of these little ones at Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.