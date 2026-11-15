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🐱 Sweet Murray Kittens Ready for Adoption in Western Kentucky
Four tiny kittens in Murray, KY are hoping to find their first real homes. All are babies at Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter and come with vaccines, microchip, and basic medical care included in their adoption fee.
Lotti
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter
- Adoption fee: $60 (cash or check)
- Spay/neuter: Currently intact – an $80 good-faith spay/neuter deposit is collected at adoption (check will be cashed)
- What’s included: Microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any medical care she needed while at the shelter
- How to apply:
- Visit: https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/ to fill out an application
- Email it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov
- Call the shelter at (270) 759-4141 with questions
👉 Meet Lotti and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lint
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter
- Adoption fee: $60 (cash or check)
- Spay/neuter: Currently intact – $80 good-faith spay/neuter deposit due at adoption
- What’s included: Microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any medical care she needed while in shelter care
- How to apply:
- Fill out the form at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/
- Email to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov
- Call (270) 759-4141 for more info or to ask about meeting her
👉 Meet Lint and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lyric
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter
- Adoption fee: $60 (cash or check)
- Spay/neuter: Currently intact – $80 good-faith spay/neuter deposit collected at adoption
- What’s included: Microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any medical care she needed while at the shelter
- How to apply:
- Complete the application at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/
- Email it to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov
- Call (270) 759-4141 with questions or to confirm she’s still available
👉 Meet Lyric and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shirley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter
- Adoption fee: $60 (cash or check)
- Spay/neuter: Currently intact – $80 good-faith spay/neuter deposit due at adoption
- What’s included: Microchip, vaccines, fecal test, and any medical care she needed while in shelter care
- How to apply:
- Fill out the application at https://callowaycountyky.gov/animal-control/
- Email to animalshelter@callowaycountyky.gov
- Call (270) 759-4141 to ask about visiting Shirley
👉 Meet Shirley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Murray, KY and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider one of these little ones at Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.