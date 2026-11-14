Murray’s education scene is busy right now, from campus housing to music programs to early childhood care. If you like helping students or little ones learn and grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Murray State University

Murray State University Location: Murray, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Live where you work and help run a residence hall—from staff supervision and student conduct to 24/7 desk operations and crisis support. Good fit if you enjoy mentoring students, managing a team, and being a key part of campus life.

Employer: Murray State University

Murray State University Location: Murray, KY

Type: Regular full-time, Faculty (Non-tenure-track), Academic Year

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Anticipated Start Date: August 2027

Application Best Consideration Date: January 1, 2027 (open until filled)

Teach music business with a focus on record labels, artist management, and publishing, plus help with recruiting, internships, and study abroad. Ideal if you have real-world music industry experience and want to shape a growing program.

Employer: Leap and Learn Academy

Leap and Learn Academy Location: Murray, KY

Type: In-person (other/unspecified schedule)

In-person (other/unspecified schedule) Pay: From $10.00 per hour

Support infants and young children with daily care, early learning activities, and smooth routines, while keeping parents in the loop. Great for someone patient and caring with daycare or early childhood experience.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.