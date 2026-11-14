📅 Murray State women’s basketball home game at CFSB Center

Come cheer on the Murray State Racers Women’s Basketball team at the CFSB Center, 1401 KY-121 in Murray.

Opponent: Austin Peay (listing) / familiar non-conference opponent mentioned as SIU Edwardsville

Austin Peay (listing) / familiar non-conference opponent mentioned as SIU Edwardsville Date: December 13, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: CFSB Center, 1401 KY-121, Murray

Contact: 270-809-5577

Bring family or friends for an afternoon game and support the Racers on their home court. Call 270-809-5577 if you need more information about tickets or game details.