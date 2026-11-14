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Basketball
📅 Murray State women’s home game on Dec. 13, 2026
12 days ago
📅 Murray State women’s basketball home game at CFSB Center
Come cheer on the Murray State Racers Women’s Basketball team at the CFSB Center, 1401 KY-121 in Murray.
- Opponent: Austin Peay (listing) / familiar non-conference opponent mentioned as SIU Edwardsville
- Date: December 13, 2026
- Time: 2:00 p.m.
- Location: CFSB Center, 1401 KY-121, Murray
- Contact: 270-809-5577
Bring family or friends for an afternoon game and support the Racers on their home court. Call 270-809-5577 if you need more information about tickets or game details.
More Info: Murray State Racers Women's Basketball vs. Austin ...
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