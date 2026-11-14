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Basketball
📅 Murray State vs. Chicago State at CFSB Center Dec. 2
12 days ago
📅 Murray State men’s basketball home game vs. Chicago State is set for Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 7pm.
Catch the Racers take on the non-conference Chicago State Cougars at the newly renovated CFSB Center, 1401 KY-121, Murray.
This is a good mid-week outing for sports fans, families, and Murray State supporters.
For more info, call 270-809-5577.
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