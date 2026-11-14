📅 Murray State men’s basketball home game vs. Chicago State is set for Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 7pm.

Catch the Racers take on the non-conference Chicago State Cougars at the newly renovated CFSB Center, 1401 KY-121, Murray.

This is a good mid-week outing for sports fans, families, and Murray State supporters.

For more info, call 270-809-5577.