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Basketball
📅 Murray State women’s basketball home game Dec. 31, 2026
12 days ago
📅 Murray State women’s basketball home game vs. Illinois State
The Murray State Racers Women’s Basketball team will play an in-conference home game against Illinois State on Thursday, December 31, 2026 at 6:00 PM.
- Location: CFSB Center, 1401 KY-121, Murray
- Opponent: Illinois State (conference rival)
- Time: 6:00 PM, December 31, 2026
- Contact: 270-809-5577 for more information
If you’re in town for the holidays, this could be a fun way to cheer on the Racers and wrap up the year with a game night.
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