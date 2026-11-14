📅 Murray State women’s basketball home game vs. Illinois State

The Murray State Racers Women’s Basketball team will play an in-conference home game against Illinois State on Thursday, December 31, 2026 at 6:00 PM.

Location: CFSB Center, 1401 KY-121, Murray

Opponent: Illinois State (conference rival)

Illinois State (conference rival) Time: 6:00 PM , December 31, 2026

, Contact: 270-809-5577 for more information

If you’re in town for the holidays, this could be a fun way to cheer on the Racers and wrap up the year with a game night.